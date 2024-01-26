How to breed Mau Cryst in Palworld

Mau is a rare Pal in the latest smash-hit creature-collector, Palworld. But if you’re looking for its Fusion variant, Mau Cryst, that’s a whole other level of difficulty. Luckily for players, the easiest way to get Mau Cryst is by breeding it.

To get all of Palworld’s Fusion variants, including Mau Cryst, you need to add two different types of Pals into a Breeding Farm. Each Fusion requires specific Pals, so you can’t just throw two creatures into the ring and hope for the best. You’ll need the right two species and plenty of Cake. Don’t ask us why the developers chose Cake.

How to breed Pals in Palworld

Before you can breed your Pals, you need a Breeding Farm. To get this item, you’ll need to get your character up to level 19 and unlock the ability to craft it in the Technology tree. Once you’ve done so, build a Breeding Farm with the following resources:

100 Wood

20 Stone

50 Fiber

Step one: Build a Breeding Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Mau Cryst through breeding in Palworld

To get Mau Cryst in Palworld, you need to breed a Mau with a Pengullet using the Pal Breeding Farm:

Add both Mau and Pengullet to your base. One needs to be male and the other female.

Assign both of the creatures to the Breeding Farm by lifting up each Pal and throwing them at the farm. If you’ve successfully assigned your Pal to the job, a text prompt on the left side of your screen will inform you that the Pal has been assigned to the structure. Refer to the image below for what this will look like.

Add Cake to the box in front of the Breeding Farm. You can make Cake from the Cooking Pot with the following ingredients: Five Flour Eight Red Berries Seven Milk Eight Eggs Two Honey You need one Cake for every Pal Egg you’d like to make.

If you’ve followed these steps correctly, there will be a “Breeding…” indicator over the farm. Once the process has been completed, an egg will spawn inside the farm.

Text on the left-hand side of your screen will indicate the Pal has been assigned to the Breeding Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Mau

Mau can only be caught in Palworld’s many caves found around the map. It can be relatively difficult to find, so you may need to run around for a while before one spawns.

We found our Mau at one of the earliest cave locations in the game, located behind the spawning point at coordinates 266, -542. It was below level 10, so we were able to use a basic Pal Sphere and didn’t need to worry about upgrading our catch rate.

How to catch Pengullet

Between Pengullet and Mau, Pengullet should give you the least amount of problems when it comes to catching. If you don’t already have a Pengullet by this point in your playthrough, you won’t have any difficulty finding one in the wild.

Look for Pengullet in these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pengullet is one of the early Water-type Pals you’ll find in the game, and it will be located close to the game’s starting area. Refer to the map above to see all the locations in Palworld where Pengullet spawns in the wild.

Mau Cryst Paldeck entry: Stats, Partner Ability, Work Suitability, and more

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill : Gold Digger

: Gold Digger Work Suitability : Cooling (level one), Farming (level one)

: Cooling (level one), Farming (level one) Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Sapphire

Ice Organ, Sapphire Hunger: 1/10

1/10 Bio: “Its Crystalline tail is beautiful, but shatters when this Pal dies. Some believe it is good luck to raise one, so Mau Cryst in captivity are treated with great care.”

Mau Cryst is a good Pal to have on your base given its unique Partner Skill, Gold Digger. As its name suggests, this ability allows it to dig up gold, which is an easy way to farm money in Palworld. If you have multiple Mau assigned to your farm, you can get thousands of Gold within just a few minutes.