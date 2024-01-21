How to find Milk in Palworld

If farming is your forte in Palworld and you find yourself wanting to craft every food item out there, sooner or later you’ll need to find yourself some Milk.

You need Milk for many cooking recipes in Palworld, but most importantly, you need it to make Cake, which is one of the key items needed to breed your Pals together alongside items like Honey, Eggs, and Flour. Thankfully, it isn’t too hard to get Milk, as long as you know where to look.

Milk farm location in Palworld

You can acquire Milk by completing several steps in Palworld.

First, you need to find yourself a Mozzarina, a Pal found in a specific spot on the Palworld map. Mozzarina is located near the starting spawn areas in a patch of forest, and you can catch it with a regular Pal Sphere if you lower its health enough.

Once you have one, you will need to create a Ranch in your base, which you unlock at technology level five. Place the Ranch in your base alongside a Mozzarina to produce Milk over time. You can then either collect it yourself or set a Pal to collect it and any other resource made in the Ranch for you.

You can also buy Milk from a Wandering Merchant for 100 Gold Coins each. While this is easier to do then waiting for a Mozzarina to give you Milk, in the long term, setting up a ranch is far more beneficial if you want to keep crafting items.