How to find and catch Flambelle in Palworld

There are plenty of Fire types to choose from in Palworld, but Flambelle is one of the more unique ones. The small candle Pal has an intriguing Partner Skill that can be quite useful if used correctly.

But, before you can even think about using Flambelle in battle or at your base, you need to know how to catch one. Like most Fire types in Palworld, there are strict locations where you can find Flambelle, so you’ll need to travel to specific parts of the map if you want to register one in your Paldeck. To see exactly where to find and catch Flambelle in Palworld, read the instructions below.

Flambelle type, skills, work suitability, and more

Flambelle is number 70 in the Paldeck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prior to finding Flambelle’s location in Palworld, you can first check out its stats to see if it’s a good fit for your party or base:

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill : Magma Tears

: Magma Tears Work Suitability : Kindling Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Farming Lv1

: Kindling Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Farming Lv1 Possible Drops: Flame Organ, High Quality Pal Oil

Flambelle location in Palworld and how to catch it

Flambelle has two primary spawn locations on the Palworld map, with one being far easier to reach than the other. The easier place to find Flambelle is in the lava region in the eastern part of the map. This region is located northeast of Rayne Syndicate Tower and is home to all sorts of Fire types in Palworld. Here, Flambelle spawns at around levels 11-13, but there are Pals with higher levels around this area as well, so make sure you’re well-prepared.

When you find a Flambelle, ensure you have a Water type Pal in your party. Water is highly effective against Fire types and should make it easy to whittle down Flambelle’s health so you have a higher chance of catching it. You can use any type of Pal Sphere, but a Mega Sphere will get the job done much quicker.

Flambelle’s spawn locations on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the lava region, you can also find Flambelle all along the islands on the far western side of the map. That said, these regions are much higher level than the ones on the eastern side, so I recommend holding off venturing over there until you’re around level 25-30.

Finally, another less reliable way of adding Flambelle to your Paldeck is through egg incubation. I was able to hatch a Flambelle from a regular Scorching Egg, so make sure you’re checking everywhere for a red-colored egg. If you find one, bring it back to your base for incubation and see if you’re lucky enough to produce a Flambelle. Obviously, it’s simpler to find and catch Flambelle the old-fashioned way, but egg incubation can speed up the process if RNG is on your side in Palworld.