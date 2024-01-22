There are a ton of unique Pals in Palworld but number 24 seems to be causing players quite a bit of trouble—Mau.

The cat-like Pal is going to be a favorite without a doubt, but adding it to your collection can be tricky. Fortunately, like all Pals, Mau has a habit of showing up in similar places so once you narrow down the hiding spots, catching one should be a breeze.

The best part is that you can get Mau early in the game, so without wasting any more time, here is where you can find a Mau during your adventures through Palworld.

How to catch Mau in Palworld

Head to this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mau can be found in caves across your Palworld caves, but for me, the best place to see one is inside dungeons, specifically the Marsh Island Church Ruins dungeon, but it will require you to clear some rooms first.

If you’re stuck looking for this location the map above should help you narrow things down. Fortunately, it’s not too far from the start of the game, so you can catch Mau quite early. Palworld dungeons can include cave labyrinths filled with enemy humans to take out and some otherwise hidden pals. Venturing through these isn’t just great for XP, but can also score you some fresh companions like Mau.

If there are any new ways to find Mau in Palworld this article will be updated, but for now, we suggest exploring anytime you see a cave if you want to catch this small cat-like Pal.