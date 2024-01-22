Category:
Palworld

How to catch Mau in Palworld

Look into the darkness.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 21, 2024 09:01 pm
Group of Mau walking in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a ton of unique Pals in Palworld but number 24 seems to be causing players quite a bit of trouble—Mau.

The cat-like Pal is going to be a favorite without a doubt, but adding it to your collection can be tricky. Fortunately, like all Pals, Mau has a habit of showing up in similar places so once you narrow down the hiding spots, catching one should be a breeze.

The best part is that you can get Mau early in the game, so without wasting any more time, here is where you can find a Mau during your adventures through Palworld.

How to catch Mau in Palworld

Mau location Palworld
Head to this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mau can be found in caves across your Palworld caves, but for me, the best place to see one is inside dungeons, specifically the Marsh Island Church Ruins dungeon, but it will require you to clear some rooms first.

If you’re stuck looking for this location the map above should help you narrow things down. Fortunately, it’s not too far from the start of the game, so you can catch Mau quite early. Palworld dungeons can include cave labyrinths filled with enemy humans to take out and some otherwise hidden pals. Venturing through these isn’t just great for XP, but can also score you some fresh companions like Mau.

If there are any new ways to find Mau in Palworld this article will be updated, but for now, we suggest exploring anytime you see a cave if you want to catch this small cat-like Pal.

related content
Read Article How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
A screenshot of the Essence Condenser in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to get Cement in Palworld
Anubis, a Pal in Palworld, blocks a blast of energy.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Cement in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Jormuntide Ignis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jormuntide in Palworld
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey Jan 21, 2024
Read Article How to catch Killamari in Palworld
A Killamari in a dark dunegon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Killamari in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 21, 2024
Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com