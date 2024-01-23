Category:
Palworld

All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld

Empower your Pals.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 11:01 pm
Palworld player and pal staring at Skill Tree
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld has plenty of surprises to be found across its vast map, and one thing your Pals will appreciate more than all the others is Skill Fruits.

Recommended Videos

These items can be given to your favorite Pals to unlock new powers that typically wouldn’t be available to some of your companions. These fruits can be found hanging from trees across Palworld, but they aren’t your typical tree, and as such, you can’t just head into the forest blind and expect to find them.

If you’re after Skill Fruit then we’ve got you covered with locations for many of the trees that bear this fruit in Palworld. Check out the map below to plan your next move.

Where to find Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld

We have discovered several Skill Fruit Trees around the Palworld map, including some that are accessible right from the start, and others that will take some grinding to get to.

If you’re looking to get all of the Skill Fruits in Palworld you’ll need to be around level 40 and have enough gear to protect you in both cold and warm climates. Above you can see a map with some of the game’s many trees highlighted. On the map, each Skill Fruit Tree is represented by a Star. As we uncover more of these trees this map will be updated to reflect where they can be found. As of right now, these are the ones I’ve visited and looted.

A tip when looking for the tree at these marked locations is to head towards any significant environmental factors in the area. If it is on a hill or there is a ravine below, those are the best places to check as the Skill Fruit Trees are typically placed so that they are the highlight of that specific area.

For now, that should be plenty of Skill Fruits to boost your Pal’s power, but check back to see this map updated once all of the game’s trees have been uncovered.

related content
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld devs rush to fix nasty bug deleting players’ saves
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld devs rush to fix nasty bug deleting players’ saves
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for gathering in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for gathering in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to download mods for Palworld
An in game image of three Pals with guns from Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to download mods for Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Honey in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Honey in Palworld
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld devs rush to fix nasty bug deleting players’ saves
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld devs rush to fix nasty bug deleting players’ saves
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for gathering in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for gathering in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to download mods for Palworld
An in game image of three Pals with guns from Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to download mods for Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 22, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com