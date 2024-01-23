All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld

Palworld has plenty of surprises to be found across its vast map, and one thing your Pals will appreciate more than all the others is Skill Fruits.

These items can be given to your favorite Pals to unlock new powers that typically wouldn’t be available to some of your companions. These fruits can be found hanging from trees across Palworld, but they aren’t your typical tree, and as such, you can’t just head into the forest blind and expect to find them.

If you’re after Skill Fruit then we’ve got you covered with locations for many of the trees that bear this fruit in Palworld. Check out the map below to plan your next move.

Where to find Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld

There are many Skill Fruit Trees in Palworld. Screnshot by Dot Esports

We have discovered several Skill Fruit Trees around the Palworld map, including some that are accessible right from the start, and others that will take some grinding to get to.

If you’re looking to get all of the Skill Fruits in Palworld you’ll need to be around level 40 and have enough gear to protect you in both cold and warm climates. Above you can see a map with some of the game’s many trees highlighted. On the map, each Skill Fruit Tree is represented by a Star. As we uncover more of these trees this map will be updated to reflect where they can be found. As of right now, these are the ones I’ve visited and looted.

A tip when looking for the tree at these marked locations is to head towards any significant environmental factors in the area. If it is on a hill or there is a ravine below, those are the best places to check as the Skill Fruit Trees are typically placed so that they are the highlight of that specific area.

For now, that should be plenty of Skill Fruits to boost your Pal’s power, but check back to see this map updated once all of the game’s trees have been uncovered.