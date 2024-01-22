Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Vixy in Palworld

Simply adorable.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 22, 2024 08:11 am
Sometimes Pals need to be caught because they’re so darn cute. Vixy is easily one of Palworld’s most eye-catching little floofs, and we can show you where and how to catch one.

Like Pokémon, Palworld has legendary monsters like Jormuntide and immediate fan-favorite creatures like Relaxauraus. Then, you’ve got some that fall into the “cute” category akin to an Eevee or Vulpix—enter Vixys.

They tick every box in the pretty playbook. So let’s show you how to veer a Vixy into your sights.

Where to find Vixy in Palworld

Thankfully, even though the full Palworld map is huge, Vixy is easy to find in the open near the middle, slightly west of the center.

The Palpagos Islands are fairly large, but if you head to the location on the map image above, highlighted by the golden arrow marker, I’m confident you’ll find a Vixy in no time.

Even though it’s heartbreakingly tiny, a Vixy is hard to miss as it usually prances around out in the open, gleefully bouncing around. It’s not the rarest creature, so expect it to be low-level—meaning it’s easy to capture.

How to catch Vixy in Palworld

If you’ve captured Pals already, you won’t be shocked to learn the only thing you need to catch a Vixy is a Pal Sphere and a way to weaken it.

Again, like any other Pal, Vixy will remain resolute and won’t go down without a fight. But it shouldn’t be too difficult to catch.

For more of the game’s most aesthetically pleasing organisms, make sure you know how to catch a Quivern in Palworld.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.