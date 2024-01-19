Best starter Pals to catch first in Palworld

Across the vast lands of Palworld, there are plenty of creatures to discover and add to your team of Pals as you build up a base and explore different locations. At the start of your adventure, however, there are a few Pals that can help you out immensely.

Recommended Videos

There aren’t truly any starter Pals that you’re given at the beginning of the game in Palworld. Instead, you are tasked with building a weapon, attacking a Pal to weaken them, and finally using a Pal Sphere to capture them. You’ll quickly notice there are many different Pals scattered around the world, but there are a few you’ll want to scoop up right away.

Whether they are great workers for your base, good fighters, or useful in other ways, these Pals will be essential to your survival in the opening days of your adventure.

Best starter Pals in Palworld

Lamball

Baaaa-ck to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although they might be relatively weak, Lamball can be a great source of manual labor on your base when you first establish your Palbox. They are also very easy to capture, boasting only one simple rolling attack that can be avoided by walking out of its path. It will even become dizzy after attacking, leaving it open for a flurry of strikes.

Since they can be found right off of spawn and have a decent work speed, you can capture several of these fluffy friends to do your bidding while you build out more buildings and create more items—and they can even help defend your base from enemies.

Foxparks

Cooking up a storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might have to travel around a bit to discover a Foxparks, but you can’t miss their fiery tail and shining red coat as they walk around the grassy plains of your starter area. They are a bit tougher to capture than Lamball, though, since they have a decent ranged attack with surprising damage.

This, however, is worth the hassle since they have a few different abilities that can help you in your quests. First, their base attack move, Ignis Blast, is very strong for a weaker Pal, making them a great companion in your travels. They can also be turned into a Flamethrower when you’ve made the Foxparks Harness in the Pal Gear Workbench.

Foxparks are also a great source of heat while you are exploring, so you aren’t as susceptible to the cold while you run around in the dark. Additionally, they can help out at your base by cooking food that you’ve queued in your campfire, and they can also light your way when you are stumbling around in the night.

Daedream

Sweet dreams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Daedream is a great opening Pal that is built for combat during your travels. You can only find this spooky Pal during the nighttime and it can be seen floating around in the grasslands with purple fur. They also have ranged abilities, making them a great addition to your collection of fighters as they distract wild Pals while you prepare to capture it or strike the final blow. But Daedream have lower working efficiency than most Pals, meaning they shouldn’t be left at the base.