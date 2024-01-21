How to farm Horns in Palworld

You’ll accumulate various items and materials throughout your Palworld, and there will be times when you’ll need to seek some of them more than others. If you need to farm Horns in Palworld, you’ll have to target Pals that can drop them after combat.

During my first hours in Palworld, I had a carefree attitude, and I didn’t pay much attention to the Paldeck. As a result, I got puzzled while looking for certain materials, and it motivated me to learn more about my Pals.

Where to farm Horns in Palworld

You can also stock up on Leather and Eikthyrdeer Venison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eikthyrdeers are the best Horn source in Palworld’s early hours, and they spawn pretty much all around the map. Whenever you defeat an Eikthyrdeer, you can expect to find six Horns, and it isn’t the only Pal in the game that can drop Horns.

Arsox, Caprity, Incineram, and Univolt are four other Pals that will drop Horns, making them decent horn-farming alternatives. There are likely to be more Pals dropping Horns, but these five have been my go-to Pals for Horns.

When you find a Horn-dropping Pal, get your weapon out and engage them in combat. Horns will appear as loot after the battle. If you’re looking to get more materials from your Pal hunts, consider capturing them as Pals first and then defeating them with Butcher Knife. Though this sounds inhumane, the method will double the materials you’ll receive from defeating a Pal, and I’m not even counting the additional XP you’ll receive from the captures.

While material searches can look boring, they can help you expand your horizons in Palworld. You can find your first Lucky Pal or end up gathering materials that your friends might need if you’ve previously used server invite codes to play together.