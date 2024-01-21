How to get and use Palworld server invite codes

Palworld server invite codes are the gateway to playing with friends. While the game’s single-player experience is a blast, having your friends around you levels up everything.

To start playing with your friends in Palworld, you’ll need to get and use server invite codes. I started playing Palworld a few hours before my friends downloaded the game. Anticipating their arrival, I set up a co-op multiplayer server from the beginning so I could invite them when they were ready.

How to get a server invite code in Palworld

There’s even a copy to clipboard button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve already created a co-op server, you can get a Palworld server invite code by opening up the main menu. Load into your server and navigate to the main menu to find your invite code.

Players who still need to create a server can use the Start Game button on the main screen. If you’ve previously created an offline session, you can switch it back to multiplayer in the World Settings that appear as you hop back into your save.

How to use server invite codes in Palworld

Paste the code and click on OK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Palworld server invite code, click on Join Multiplayer Game in the game’s main menu. A pop-up will appear shortly after, asking you to type in a server code. Click on OK after entering the code, and you’ll load into the same World with your friends.

Can you play Palworld online when the host is offline?

If your server’s host is offline, you won’t be able to play Palworld in your shared World with them. This is the case for both Xbox console and app users. However, there’s an alternative for players on Steam.

Palworld has private servers, but they’re currently a Steam exclusive. Getting private and dedicated servers with your friends could allow everyone to play in their own time and keep the good times rolling.