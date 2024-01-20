How rare are Lucky Pals in Palworld? Shiny odds explained

Shiny Pokémon enthusiasts are chasing after Lucky Pals in Palworld. Luckies differ from Shinies in most ways, but they share one crucial trait: their low spawn chances.

Recommended Videos

Like Shinies, the odds of Lucky Pals spawning in Palworld are considerably lower than regular versions. That said, I encountered my first Lucky Pal faster than I expected. Developer Pocketpair hasn’t disclosed the official spawn rate for Luckies, so I’ll be making rough estimates based on my gameplay and the experience of other community members.

Lucky Pal spawn odds in Palworld—how rare are they?

You can easily spot a Lucky Pal from their glow and size. Image via Pocketpair YouTube

You should find one Lucky Pal roughly every 10 hours of playtime in Palworld. I found my first Lucky when I was eight hours into the game, and there have been reports of others finding three Luckies after around 30 hours in-game.

That said, you can also get lucky and find a Lucky Pal right off the bat. A Palworld fan on Reddit shared that they found their first Lucky Pal during their first hour. The statistics for Lucky Pals are likely to improve as more community members share their experiences online.

Are Lucky Pals stronger in Palworld?

Yes, Lucky Pals are stronger than their regular counterparts in terms of their stats. Each Lucky Pal has a buff, called Rare, giving them 15 percent extra Work Speed and Attack Power.

Getting Lucky Pals in Palworld is significantly harder than capturing regular ones due to their lower catch rate. The fight will be longer, and so will the catch process. I recommend keeping lots of Pal Spheres on you, as I spent around 25 Spheres during my first Lucky encounter.

If you run out of resources to catch the Lucky Pal, fear not, since it won’t despawn. You’ll be able to return to your base and come back with the necessary equipment to finish the job.