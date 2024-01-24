How to beat Petallia in Palworld and all rewards

Petallia is one of the most incredible Grass-type Pals in Palworld, but when first encountered it can be quite the challenge.

Yes, before you can use Petallia’s skills for your own needs you’ll have to beat it first, but with the right strategy this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. We’ve got you covered with just that strategy so you can get it done and start farming at heights not previously possible.

How to beat Petallia in Palworld

Call in the fire power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a Grass-type Pal, beating Petallia will become a lot easier if you have Fire-type allies to bring into battle.

Given in this encounter Petallia is level 28, you should by this point have seen plenty of Fire-type Pals to recruit but some of the best include Foxsparks, which has the incredible Partner Skill that allows you to use it as a flamethrower to deal huge damage, and Arsox, which is another great option if you’re looking for a strong Fire offense.

LIke most boss fights in Palworld, having distance that will allow you to dodge incoming attacks is helpful, so we suggest using a ranged weapon against Petallia. Something like the Fire Bow is going to serve you well, but any Bow or Gun should do the trick.

If you haven’t already, craft yourself a Daedream Necklace and include one of these Pal in your party to get an extra helper in battle.

How to battle Petallia in Palworld

Battling Petallia is quite simple. You want to immediately send out your Fire-type Pal and sit back from a distance sniping Petallia while rolling and hiding from the oncoming attacks. There are several pillars around the fight arena so use these as hiding spots during the battle. Petallia’s attacks can’t go through the pillars so they will protect you as you bide time and land shots from a distance.

Make sure you’re rotating between Pals as they get weak so they don’t feint and you can get some healing going as they wait for their next turn in battle. Once Petallia’s health is low, make sure you command your Pals not to attack so you can toss our Pal Spheres and secure your catch.

Giga Spheres will be your friends in this fight as regular Pal Spheres aren’t going to cut it and will probably have you wasting tens of Spheres.

Quivern rewards in Palworld

Enjoy your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you catch this incredible Grass-type Pal you’ll get a ton of XP, but also these neat rewards.