How to get Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic in Palworld

Alongside the support of your adorable Pals, you can also wield daunting weapons in Palworld, and Assault Rifles are among them. These automatic weapons pack a punch, and the Legendary Assault Rifle is the best of the bunch. Here’s how to get the Schematic.

Recommended Videos

Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic location in Palworld

To get a Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic in Palworld, you have to defeat a level 49 Alpha Blazamut, a tough Pal that spawns in the volcanic region of the Palpagos Islands.

Reaching Blazamut’s location requires you to locate the Foot of the Volcano fast travel point on the Palworld map, near Mount Obsidian. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, here’s a video showing several nearby locations to help you find it:

Video by Dot Esports

Alpha Blazamut spawns inside a dark cave in the Scorching Mineshaft region. Here’s what the entrance of the cave looks like:

Blazamut cave entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter the cave, you need to travel quite a bit to reach Blazamut. There’s only one way forward, though, so you don’t need to worry about getting lost. Also, keep in mind that if you’re visiting the desert region for the first time, you should craft and wear a Tropical Outfit to prevent heat damage.

Get the Blazamut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Note that you might have to defeat Blazamut multiple times to get the Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic in Palworld, as it isn’t a guaranteed drop. Alpha Blazamut is a world boss, meaning it’ll respawn after around a day. After you defeat it, if the Schematic doesn’t drop, try fighting it again after a full in-game day has passed.

Besides Blazamut itself, there’s also a chance for the chest behind it to contain the Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic, so keep an eye out.

How to defeat Alpha Blazamut in Palworld

As a level 49 boss, Alpha Blazamut won’t be an easy target to defeat. Make sure you have formidable weapons before you take it on. I suggest using a powerful ranged weapon like a Legendary Crossbow to dish out damage from far, while one of your Pals takes the punishment.

If you’re wondering which Pals to use against Blazamut in Palworld, I suggest using a Water Pal, as Water beats Fire in Palworld.