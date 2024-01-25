How to beat Felbat in Palworld and all rewards

You’ve been exploring Palworld and just found a remote island, now you’ve noticed the Sealed Realm of the Abyssal Nights, and ultimately come face-to-face with Felbat. We get it, if you’re not prepared this can seem like a lot, but Felbat isn’t so bad.

This Dark-type Pal might seem a little scary at first (and if you come in unprepared then that is exactly what it is) but with some early preparation you can easily make short work of this wild Pal and we’ve got the answers for you right here.

How to beat Felbat in Palworld

Call on the dragon! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighting Felbat might be tricky as its only weakness is Dragon-type Pals, so you’ll want to have progressed to catch some of these Pals before taking on the battle. Once you have them, Dragon-type Pals will make short work on Felbat, so one or two of them should do the trick if they are on a comparable level to the boss, which appears at level 23. During my first time facing Felbat, I used Quivern and it only took one Pal to get the catch.

Given the ranged attacks that Quivern uses, you’ll want to take a ranged weapon into the battle yourself. This will give you the distance to roll out away from incoming attacks and also dish some damage as a counter.

Build a Daedream Necklace before the battle and take the Pal with you so that you can get an extra fighter to do battle for you. This should be common practice when going into boss fights unless you don’t have the party space.

How to fight Felbat in Palworld

During the fight you’ll want to open by tossing your strongest Dragon-type Pal, but maintain distance from Felbat as it has plenty of powerful ranged attacks that may cause problems. Should Felbat start launching attacks towards you, roll out of the way where possible and use the pillars around the boss arena to hide. These pillars are great as enemy attacks can’t pass through them so you can easily use them as cover while you aim up with your ranged weapon.

Eventually, you should get Felbat low enough to catch, when this is the case make sure you tell your Pals not to attack anymore so that you don’t accidentally kill the beast. For catching you will probably need something like a Giga Sphere as regular Pal Spheres don’t have a great chance of catching.

Felbat rewards in Palworld

Once you successfully catch Felbat in Palworld you will get a few neat items as a reward, not to mention a bunch of XP to level up the Pals whom you brought into battle.