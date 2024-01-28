Armor is an essential Palworld technology you’ll need to dodge incoming damage and resist extreme temperatures, and the Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor is the best in its class to survive in hot regions. To craft it, you need its level four schematic—and here’s how you can get it.

How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld?

Necromus location in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie

In Palworld, you can get the Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic as a drop after you defeat the level 50 Alpha Necromus—the Dark Knight of Legend—which spawns in the northeast region of the map. For reference, Deep Sand Dunes is the nearest Fast Travel point. But here’s the catch: Necromus doesn’t spawn alone.

Paladius, another level 50 Alpha Pal, accompanies Necromus at the same spot, so the fight is nowhere close to easy. In fact, I’d say this is one of Palworld’s hardest fights, as you have to take on not one but two Alpha Pals at the same time.

You can, however, visit the spot at night when Paladius is fast asleep for a chance to fight Necromus alone. While dealing with Necromus, be careful not to hit the sleeping Paladius to avoid waking it up. During the day, you’ll have to face both Alpha Pals at the same time, which isn’t recommended for obvious reasons.

Prepare for a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Necromus is a Dark-type Pal in Palworld. According to the Pal type chart, it should be weak against Dragon-type Pals, so make sure to bring your Jetragon, Jormuntide, or Astegon to the fight. Defeating a level 50 Pal will be a significant challenge, so bring powerful ranged weapons like a Rocket Launcher, a Legendary Crossbow or an Assault Rifle, so you can deal damage from afar while your Dragon Pal helps break Necromus down.

On defeat, Necromus drops the level four Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic, which you can carry back to your base and use to craft the highest form of Heat Resistant Pal Armor for yourself.

How to craft Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld?

Once you have the required schematic in your inventory, you’ll need to unlock the recipe for the Heat Resistant Pal Armor if you haven’t already. You can unlock the recipe from the Technology tab in the pause menu.

To craft Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld, you need Production Assembly Line II, so make sure to set that up first. You’ll also need a lot of Pal Metal Ingots, Leather, Flame Organs, and High Quality Cloth to craft it, so be sure you have everything in stock.