Category:
Palworld

How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld

Defeat the beast, claim your reward.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 28, 2024 07:53 am
Necromus in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armor is an essential Palworld technology you’ll need to dodge incoming damage and resist extreme temperatures, and the Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor is the best in its class to survive in hot regions. To craft it, you need its level four schematic—and here’s how you can get it.

Recommended Videos

How to get Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld?

Paladius location in Palworld
Necromus location in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports via MapGenie

In Palworld, you can get the Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic as a drop after you defeat the level 50 Alpha Necromus—the Dark Knight of Legend—which spawns in the northeast region of the map. For reference, Deep Sand Dunes is the nearest Fast Travel point. But here’s the catch: Necromus doesn’t spawn alone. 

Paladius, another level 50 Alpha Pal, accompanies Necromus at the same spot, so the fight is nowhere close to easy. In fact, I’d say this is one of Palworld’s hardest fights, as you have to take on not one but two Alpha Pals at the same time.

You can, however, visit the spot at night when Paladius is fast asleep for a chance to fight Necromus alone. While dealing with Necromus, be careful not to hit the sleeping Paladius to avoid waking it up. During the day, you’ll have to face both Alpha Pals at the same time, which isn’t recommended for obvious reasons.

Player facing Level 50 Necromus in Palworld
Prepare for a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Necromus is a Dark-type Pal in Palworld. According to the Pal type chart, it should be weak against Dragon-type Pals, so make sure to bring your Jetragon, Jormuntide, or Astegon to the fight. Defeating a level 50 Pal will be a significant challenge, so bring powerful ranged weapons like a Rocket Launcher, a Legendary Crossbow or an Assault Rifle, so you can deal damage from afar while your Dragon Pal helps break Necromus down. 

On defeat, Necromus drops the level four Heat Resistant Pal Armor Schematic, which you can carry back to your base and use to craft the highest form of Heat Resistant Pal Armor for yourself. 

How to craft Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld

Once you have the required schematic in your inventory, you’ll need to unlock the recipe for the Heat Resistant Pal Armor if you haven’t already. You can unlock the recipe from the Technology tab in the pause menu.

To craft Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld, you need Production Assembly Line II, so make sure to set that up first. You’ll also need a lot of Pal Metal Ingots, Leather, Flame Organs, and High Quality Cloth to craft it, so be sure you have everything in stock.

related content
Read Article Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
A screenshot of Palworld showing the player character flying over the map.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article How to breed Suzaku in Palworld
Suzaku staring at the player character in Palworld while flying.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Suzaku in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Two characters sitting around a fire being stoked by Foxsparks in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
A screenshot of Palworld showing the player character flying over the map.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article How to breed Suzaku in Palworld
Suzaku staring at the player character in Palworld while flying.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Suzaku in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Two characters sitting around a fire being stoked by Foxsparks in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Kindling in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Lifmunks working an assembly line in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 28, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com