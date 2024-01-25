How to get Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld

The last tier of Ingots in Palworld is actually an easy one to craft.

Pal Metal Ingot is a key material for making advanced gear and items in Palworld. You’ll need it to create things like Rocket Launchers, Metal Armors, and Legendary Pal Spheres, which are a must to catch the rarest Pals in the game.

How to craft Pal Metal Ingots in Palworld

They are actually easy to craft.

To make Pal Metal Ingots, you’ll need 4 Ore, 2 Paldium Fragments, and an Electric Furnace. First, unlock the Electric Furnace at level 44 in your Technology Tree and build it using 50 Refined Ingots, 10 Circuit Boards, 20 Polymers, and 20 Carbon Fibers. Once you set up the Electric Furnace, it’s ready to make Pal Metal Ingots as its recipe is unlocked by default.

But the furnace needs power. For that, get a Power Generator (unlocked at level 26,) a Pal that can produce electricity, and another Pal good at Kindling. The electric Pal stores electricity in the Power Generator, which in turn powers the Furnace, and the Kindling Pal is the one who actually crafts the Pal Metal Ingots.

Best base setup to produce Pal Metal Ingots in Palworld

I’ve set up a good system for making Pal Metal Ingots in Palworld with two bases. Here’s what I do:

Ore farm base: I have this base filled with Mining Pals like Digtoise and Dumud. They gather Ore automatically, giving me a steady supply. Production Base: Here, I have a Stone Pit, Crusher, Power Generator, and Electric Furnace. This setup lets me make Paldium Fragments and Pal Metal Ingots in one place.

For my Pals, I use:

Jormuntide Ignis or Ragnahawk in the Electric Furnace for kindling.

in the Electric Furnace for kindling. Azurobe or Broncherry Aqua in the Crusher for watering.

in the Crusher for watering. Relaxaurus Lux in the Power Generator for electricity.

in the Power Generator for electricity. Anubis or Digtoise in the Stone Pit for mining.

This two-base method keeps my Pal Metal Ingot production running smoothly and passively. If you don’t have the exact Pals I mentioned, you can use others with similar skills, just at a lower level. For example, if you don’t have a Relaxurus Lux for electricity, a Univolt can do the job with its Level Two Electricity Generation. It’s not as strong, but it still works. The same idea applies to Kindling. An Arsox with Level Two work suitability can handle that. They might work slower, but they’ll get the job done.