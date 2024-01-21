In Palworld, Refined Ingot is one of the most important materials you need to craft various items and resources. This material is essential to craft weapons, armor, and other production buildings, so you need to know how to farm it. Here’s how to get Refined Ingots in Palworld.

How to craft Refined Ingots in Palworld

Craft Refined Ingot using Coal and Ore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Refined Ingot in Palworld is an extremely useful resource that you’ll need constantly to make various items and weapons. To make a Refined Ingot, you need one piece of Ore and Coal. The raw resources need to be smelt at an Improved or Electric Furnace to produce Refined Ingots. You can craft an Improved Furnace (unlocks at Technology Level 34) at your base to start crafting Refined Ingots.

Where to farm Coal in Palworld

Twilight Dunes is just east of the Investigator’s Fork fast travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports Build a base close to the Anubis statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coal is a rare natural resource that can be found in specific locations. To farm this resource, head to the Sand Dunes desert biome located on the northeastern part of the map. Likewise, Coal is also abundantly available in the southern region of Mount Obsidian lava biome, where you’ll encounter the legendary dragon Jetragon.

I’ve discovered a spot in the Twilight Dunes region, which is one of the best places to farm Coal. This area is close to the Anubis boss spawn point and has around five Coal deposits. It is best to build a base around the deposits and assign Pals with Mining Work Suitability to passively farm Coal. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the precise location of this spot.

How to use Refined Ingot in Palworld

Craft weapons like the Assault Rifle using Refined Ingot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting both Coal and Ore, build an Improved Furnace (unlocks at Technology Level 34) at your base. The Improved Furnace allows you to craft different metals by smelting raw materials. Select the Refined Ingot recipe and click on the Start Production option below to start the process. Make sure to assign a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to the Improved Furnace to craft the material.

Here are the following items you can craft with the Refined Ingot in Palworld:

Ultra Spheres

Giga Glider

Refrigerator

Refined Metal Chest

Electric Kitchen

Electric Heater

Electric Cooler

Electric Furnace

Electric Medicine Workbench

Production Assembly Line 2

Sphere Assembly 2

Weapon Assembly Line 2

Apart from these structures, Refined Ingot is also required to make the following tools and weapons: