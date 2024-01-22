How to get a Circuit Board in Palworld

In Palworld, certain items need to be crafted to build various production structures. Circuit Boards are materials required to build machines that run on electricity, so you need to know how to add one to your base.

Here’s how to get your hands on the all-important Circuit Boards in Palworld.

How to craft Circuit Boards in Palworld

Save Technology Points to unlock important schematics like the Circuit Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crafting schematic for Circuit Boards unlocks at Technology Level 35 in Palworld. Use Technology Points to acquire the building schematic, after which you can craft the material. It is best to save your Technology Points as you progress through the game to unlock schematics for essential production structures, materials, weapons, and armor at higher levels.

Circuit Boards can be crafted at a Production Assembly Line and Production Assembly Line 2 by using four Pure Quartz and two Polymer. You must assign Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability to craft the item. I recommend assigning Pals like Anubis, Lyleen, Lyleen Noct, Lunaris, Grizzbolt, Lovander, Incineram, and others with Handicraft Level Two to work at the Production Assembly Line.

Craft the Circuit Board using Polymer and Pure Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pure Quartz is exclusively available in the frozen biome of the Astral Mountains located in the northwestern area of the map. Similarly, Polymer can be crafted at any of the two production structures by using High-Quality Pal Oil.

Since Pure Quartz is tougher to acquire, I suggest building a base at the Astral Mountains. Ideally, you want the base to be close to several Pure Quartz as this allows you to assign Pals with Mining Work Suitability to farm the resource. Additionally, assign a Pal with Transporting Work Suitability to stow the harvested materials into storage crates.

How to use Circuit Boards in Palworld

Use Circuit Boards to craft precision electronic machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Circuit Boards are required to build precision equipment and structures that run on electricity. For instance, you need this material to build Production Assembly Line Two, Electric Medicine Workbench, Weapon Assembly Line Two, Electric Furnace, Sphere Assembly Line Two, Electric Heater, and Electric Cooler.

Open your build menu and select the structure schematic you want to build. Simply click on the schematic and place it around your base to build it. You also need to build a Power Generator to use machines that run on electricity. Make sure to assign a Pal with Generating Electricity Work Suitability to run the Power Generator.