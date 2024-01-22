In Palworld, various production structures run on electricity and you need Pals with Generating Electricity Work Suitability to power up a base. To produce and craft the rarest materials you must build certain electrical structures.

Here are the best Pals to assign for Generating Electricity at your base.

How do you generate Electricity in Palworld?

Use Orserk to power up a farm base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Generating Electricity is a Work Suitability Pals have that is required to power and run precision machines. Structures like the Production Assembly Line, Weapon Assembly Line, Sphere Assembly Line, Electric Heater, Electric Furnace, and similar constructs require a power source. To operate these structures at full capacity you need to install a Power Generator at your base.

This structure unlocks at Technology Level 28, after which you can build a Power Generator. Open the build menu and scroll to the Infrastructure tab. Select the Power Generator and use 50 Ingots and 20 Electric Organ to build the structure. Once that’s done, assign a Pal with Generating Electricity Work Suitability to power all the electrical machines at the base.

Best Pals for Generating Electricity Work in Palworld, listed

Pals with higher Generating Electricity Levels work much more efficiently at powering up the base. Here are the best Pals to use for this task in Palworld: