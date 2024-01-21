In Palworld, Carbon Fiber is a processed material required to craft various items. This resource can be obtained by refining two types of materials, which can be done easily at your base. Here’s how to get Carbon Fiber in Palworld.

How to craft Carbon Fiber in Palworld

Unlock Carbon Fiber using Technology Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carbon Fiber can be obtained by processing Coal or Charcoal in Palworld. The crafting schematic for this material unlocks at Technology Level 35, after which you can use raw resources to make this item. However, to craft Carbon Fiber, you must build a Production Assembly Line (unlocks at Technology Level 28) at your base.

The Production Assembly Line allows you to craft various high-end items like Circuits, Polymers, Nails, Gunpowder, Carbon Fiber, and more. Remember, this assembly is an electronic production machine, so you must build and install a Power Generator to run it. Assign a Pal with Generating Electricity Work Suitability to keep the Power Generator running.

Craft Carbon Fiber using Coal or Charcoal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once everything is ready, use two pieces of Coal or five pieces of Charcoal to process Carbon Fiber from the Production Line Assembly. Since Carbon Fiber can be crafted using different materials, I recommend using Charcoal as it is much easier to come by. Ideally, it is best if you stock up on coal to make Refined Ingot as it is an essential resource required to make armor and weapons.

How to get Charcoal in Palworld

Craft Charcoal using Wood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Charcoal is pretty easy to craft as it only requires Wood. Start by building a Logging Site and a Primitive Furnace at your base. Assign Pals with Lumbering Work Suitability to farm Wood from the Logging Site. Additionally, assign a couple of Pals with Transporting Work Suitability to collect and stow the harvested Wood in storage cases.

Charcoal is also an essential resource required to make Gunpowder in combination with Sulfur. Make sure to use this resource wisely, as you’ll need it often to craft items. I recommend building a few Metal Chests beforehand to easily store all the farmed materials.

Charcoal can be made in a Primitive, Improved, and Electric Furnace. Build any of these production structures at your base and assign Pals with Kindling Work Suitability. Fire-type Pals are best suited for this task, so I recommend assigning creatures like Incineram, Arsox, Ragnahawk, Blazehowl, Reptyro, Suzaku, Faleris, Jormuntide Ignis, and Blazamut to Kindling.