Best Dragon Pals in Palworld

One of the more exciting Palworld types is Dragon because most Dragon Pals have two elements rather than just one. This gives you more combat advantages, especially in the lategame. But not every dragon is created equal in the game; there are five Dragon Pals that are quite clearly better than the rest of the pack.

Recommended Videos

Palworld: Five best Dragon Pals, listed

Fire and Dragon type Pals are fiercesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are 14 Dragon Pals in Palworld, five stand above the rest because they’re the best at what they do in and out of combat. The five best Dragon Pals include the following:

Jetragon: Best for exploration, combat, and fun Jetdragon is the fastest flying Pal in Palworld, which means if you need to get to an area on the map quickly, this is the Pal you’d want on your team.

It also has two high-damage dealing AoE attacks, Dragon Meteor and Fire Ball, each boasting 150 damage. So, it’s excellent against mobs.

Aerial Missile, its Partner Skill, is the most fun Partner Skill as you can rapidly fire missiles while mounted.

It also has a Level three Gathering Work Suitability, so it can be deployed at your base. But it would be a crime not to take advantage of its missiles, speed, and high-damage abilities. Jormuntide Ignis: Best damage dealer and combat Pal Fire types are incredible damage dealers, and this Pal even outshines that benchmark in the lategame with skills including Dragon Meteor and Fire Ball. Both are AoE Skills with 150 Power.

Stormbringer Lava Dragon, its Partner Skill, allows Jormuntide Ignis to be ridden and enhances Fire attacks while mounted. So, when you’re mounted, you’ll make an unstoppable team. (This damage boost disappears if you dismount).

It can be placed at your base when it’s not in combat or transporting you around the map because it’s highly proficient at Kindling as it’s Level Four. That said, I would use this Dragon for combat because the high-damage fire attacks are just too good to leave idling away at home. Jormuntide: Best Water-type damage-dealer Like its Fusion version, Jormuntide has powerful AoE attacks, like Hydro Laser and the Dragon Meteor, which deal 150 damage (Water and Dragon, respectively) a piece. If you need a water damage dealer, Jormuntide is a fantastic option.

Stormbringer Sea Dragon is its Partner Skill, which allows you to ride it across the water like a boat, and while mounted, your stamina won’t deplete while moving over the water. However, if you’ve adjusted your World Settings so your stamina depletion rate is almost zero, this Pal’s partner skills will be wasted.

It has a Level Four Watering Work Suitability, so while it’s away from combat or taking a break from flying you around the map, it can be pretty beneficial at your base. Orserk: Best All-Rounder Orserk has decent damage-dealing skills, like all Dragons. However, it only has one high-damage skill, Lightning Bolt, but it does 150 damage.

With its Partker Skill Ferocious Thunder Dragon, you will get more drops from Water Pals. So, if you need Pal Fluids or specific Water Pal drops, this is the Pal to have on your team.

Best of all, it’s valuable at your base, as it has Level Four Electricity Generating, Level Three Transporting, and Level Two Handiwork Work Suitabilities. Regardless of where you use it, this Pal will be helpful to you. Quivern: Best base worker Quivern is one of the cutest Dragons in Palworld that can be used as a mount, and its Dragon damage is increased while mounted because of its Partner Skill, Sky Dragon’s Affection.

It’s also an incredible early to mid-game base worker with Level Three Transporting, Level Two Mining, Level Two Gathering, and Level One Handiwork Work Suitabilities. So, if you haven’t found decent Pals for these Work Suitabilities, Quivern can help. Although it’s not highly proficient in Handiwork, having a versatile worker on deck doesn’t hurt because you can get more work done. But it might prioritize other work over what you might need the most.

Dragons are one of the strongest types in Palworld, especially those who are dual types, and these are the five best Dragon Pals in Palworld to suit any situation.