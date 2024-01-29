The Pump-Action Shotgun is a Legendary ranged weapon available at higher levels in Palworld. Even though it’s challenging to get the recipe and the mats, it’s well worth the effort.

Recommended Videos

Designed for close-action combat, the Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun uses Shotgun Shells. It’s worth grabbing because it has strong DPS output while its fire rate (attack speed) is still quite good. But you first have to get the recipe from Pals in the wild and make it in your base. Here’s how to get Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic in Palworld.

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun stats, crafting materials, and requirements in Palworld

Necessary crafting materials: 40 Carbon Fiber, 20 Polymer, and 30 Refined Ingot

40 Carbon Fiber, 20 Polymer, and 30 Refined Ingot Level requirement: 42

42 Technology Points needed: Four

Four Workbenches: Weapon Assembly Line, Weapon Assembly Line II

How to get Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic in Palworld

Palworld Suzaku location. Image via mapgenie.io

You can get the Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic by defeating and looting Suzaku Pal. The drop rate chance is still unknown. These Pals will be roughly level 45. I don’t recommend engaging in combat until you’re at least level 40. Suzaku usually flies around the area, and you should bring a ranged weapon. Bear in mind this is a Fire-type Pal.

Suzaku has high vertical speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzaku is located in the desert region, the big island in the northeast. You can find it near Duneshelter at the coordinates 403, 304. If you’re struggling to find it, circle the body of water in the middle of the desert. Make sure to bring Heat-resistant armor because the deserts are hot during the day and cold during the night.

You should aim to blast Suzaku with a Water-type Pal. If you don’t get the recipe to drop the first time, you can always come back and try again.