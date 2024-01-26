How to find and catch Leezpunk in Palworld

Tracking down dungeons in Palworld is a lot easier with the helpful Leezpunk at your side. This Pal can be a powerful ally, but you first need to actually recruit one to experience the benefits it offers.

Recommended Videos

This purple lizard-like creature is always dressed for success in a stylish black hoodie, and in addition to looking quite cool, Leezpunk is also a helpful Pal to have. Here’s how you can find and catch a Leezpunk in Palworld.

Leezpunk type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Adding Leezpunk to your roster includes some great benefits, so here’s what you need to know about them if you’re thinking of recruiting one for your Paldeck, including its type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Sixth Sense “When activated, utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.”

Sixth Sense Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Gathering Lv1, and Transporting Lv1

Handiwork Lv1, Gathering Lv1, and Transporting Lv1 Potential Drops: Copper Key and Silver Key

Copper Key and Silver Key Hunger: 3/10

3/10 Bio: “A Pal that always takes great care to maintain a stylish stance. Always on the hunt for the coolest poses, if given a mirror it will spend all day posing in front of it.”

He’s a shy little guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Leezpunk in Palworld

You can find Leezpunk by traveling to the southwest region of the Palpagos Islands, which is the beachy area underneath the volcano region. They’re found quite commonly all around the very south edge of this area, both wandering around on the ground and swimming in water.

The Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue is a good landmark to keep in mind when you’re searching for the exact area where you can find Leezpunk. From this statue, you should head slightly south then west to search the beachy area there for Leezpunk.

They’re all over the southwest region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Leezpunk in Palworld

The Leezpunk you come across will mostly be around level 30, so you’ll probably want to use a Hyper Sphere to catch them. Even with a Hyper Sphere, the odds of success I was getting even after making a Leezpunk weaker were still between about 25 to 60 percent, so you definitely want to try and use this kind or the even better Giga Sphere if you want to make sure you get one.

In addition to the regular Leezpunk, you might also want to try getting the Leezpunk Ignis, which is a similar Pal in style but with an overall cooler look.