Leezpunk Ignis is one of the coolest Pals in Palworld, as shown by his hoodie, and if you want to gather them for your collection, you need to know how to breed Leezpunk Ignis.

The Fire Element variant of the standard Leezpunk in Palworld is harder to obtain than its counterpart, as it’s limited to just a few locations that are high-level areas, so you have to go down the breeding route if you want to get this Pal earlier.

You may get lucky when hatching Scorching Eggs, but rather than rely on luck and RNG, you can just learn how to breed Leezpunk Ignis in Palworld—and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get a Leezpunk Ignis Egg in Palworld

To hatch Leezpunk Ignis from an egg in Palworld, you can only choose one of two possible breeding combinations. The Leezpunk Ignis breeding combinations in Palworld are:

Leezpunk and Flambelle

and Leezpunk Ignis and Leezpunk Ignis

Leezpunk is a Pal you’ll likely encounter the first time around during Raids on your base, as it is one of the Pals that can attack, but it can also be found at night on the southern side of the volcano and northern side of the desert. Meanwhile, Flambelle can only be found on the northeastern side of the volcano or in the small lava area south of the desert.

Can you handle the heat? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only other way to get a guaranteed Leezpunk Ignis Egg is to breed two Leezpunk Ignis’ of opposite genders together, though this does of course require having at least two Leezpunk Ignis already. Fortunately, they can be found at night around the volcano, which is a great way to target the best Passive Skills for breeding.

You need to have plenty of Cake on hand for any breeding you do in Palworld, as well as an Egg Incubator. Waiting for eggs to hatch is likely to be the most time-consuming aspect of breeding but there are ways to speed up Egg Incubation.