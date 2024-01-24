How to get Hyper Spheres in Palworld

Giga Spheres not cutting it for you anymore? Are Pals in Palworld escaping way too often? It’s time for an upgrade. Hyper Spheres are the solution. Unlike all previous spheres, a Sphere Workstation/Workbench won’t be enough. You’re going to need some electricity-powered machines.

Recommended Videos

Before you get Hyper Spheres in Palworld

Hyper Spheres are a huge step up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before crafting Hyper Spheres in Palworld, you need to be at least level 27. At level 27, you’ll unlock a few things in your technology tab:

Hyper Pal Sphere

Sphere Assembly Line

Cement

Power Generator

High-Quality Workbench

If you have all of these, read on.

How to craft Hyper Spheres in Palworld

Pals are working hard to make my Spheres. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A quick disclaimer: You can find Hyper Spheres out in the open. But you can only find them in high-level areas, where Level 40 Pals roam. Needless to say, they are rare, and you really can’t rely on this method, so crafting is the way to go.

First, create a Sphere Assembly Line. This will take 100 Iron Ingots, 30 Paladium Fragments, 50 Wood, and 20 Nails. The only problem here could be the Iron Ingots, so make sure you have enough. When you place it in your base, you’ll notice it needs power. That’s where the power generator comes in.

To build a Power Generator, you need 20 Electric Organs and another 50 Iron Ingots. I personally caught a bunch of Jolthogs and had plenty of Electric Organs to spare, but any electric Pal will do.

After you place a Power Generator, assign an Electric Pal that will provide power. Again, I picked Jolthog. You’ll also need a few Pals with Handiwork skills, but I imagine you already have a bunch of them in your base.

With the Assembly Line and power generator in place, it’s time to build Hyper Spheres. Just like with previous Pal Spheres, you need Paladium Fragments (three), Wood (10), and Ingot (three).

It takes a while to create cement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You also need Cement. You can make Cement at the High Quality Workbench. It takes 50 Stone, one Pal Fuids, and one Bone. This is used to create 10 pieces of Cement. It also takes a while to make one serving, so employ a Pal to make it while doing something else.

Once you have everything ready, interact with the Sphere Assembly Line and start crafting Hyper Spheres. A couple of your Pals with Handiwork will likely come running to help.

That’s it. Enjoy the added Capturing power of Hyper Spheres. Good luck, have fun, and be kind to your Pals.