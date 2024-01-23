How to find and catch Jolthog in Palworld

Jolthog might just be one of the most adorable Pals in Palworld. It’s an Electric type that can be surprisingly difficult to find in the wild for those who don’t know where to look.

Luckily for players, though, you can get Jolthog early on in your Palworld playthrough. Although it’s not the best choice for base work, it can be a strong companion, making it well worth the hunt despite its rarity.

What is Jolthog? Partner Skill, abilities, and drops

Jolthog is a great choice to fill the Electric-type slot on your team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jolthog Partner Skill

Jolthog’s Partner Skill is Jolt Bomb, an attack where the player picks up Jolthog and chucks it in a target direction. Upon impact, Jolthog causes an “electrical explosion,” that’s fairly powerful and can hit multiple enemies in one area. Before you can use Jolt Bomb, though, you must first unlock the creature’s Partner Gear, Jolthog’s Gloves, from the eighth level of the Technology tree with one Technology Point, and craft it from the Pal Partner Gear Workbench.

You’ll need the following items to craft Jolthog’s Gloves:

Five Cloth

Five Electrical Organs

Five Paldium Fragments

If you don’t have any Electrical Organs, you can get them as a drop from hunting Jolthog or other Electric-type Pals like Sparkit. Paldium Fragments can be found from rocks around the map, and Cloth can be created from Wool.

Jolthog Active Skills

In my playthrough, Jolthog learned the following attacks:

Shockwave , an area-of-effect attack that shocks nearby enemies.

, an area-of-effect attack that shocks nearby enemies. Power Shot , a focused blast of charged energy.

, a focused blast of charged energy. Electric Ball, a slow-moving orb of electricity that follows an enemy.

Jolthog Work Suitability

Unfortunately for players who want to add Jolthog to their bases, the Electric-type hedgehog only has one Work Suitability, Generating Electricity, and it’s only level one. There are better Pals who excel in Generating Electricity—like Oserk, which has four levels in the trait—and some, like Sparkit, who have other Work Suitabilities in Handiwork and Transporting, making them more useful for base work overall.

Where to find Jolthog in the Wild

If Jolthog sounds like your type of Pal, you’ll want to find and catch one in the wild. You can also get one from hatching Electric Eggs, but this method will likely take more time then directly going out and finding one yourself.

Jolthog can be found west of the game’s starting location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jolthog can be found west and northwest of the Small Settlement, as shown in the map above. It’s fairly tough to find, with a much lower spawn rate than some other Pals in the Paldeck, so you may be hunting for a while before you can finally get your hands on one. Luckily for players, they spawn at lower levels, so you won’t need a higher level of Pal Sphere to catch it.

I found a horde of Jolthog close to the Bridge of the Twin Knights, which may be the best location to search for Jolthog if you have the fast travel location unlocked.