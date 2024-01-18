How to get Copper Key in Palworld

There’s plenty to discover in Palworld, but not everything is available early on, with some chests requiring a mysterious Copper Key to open.

You can find Chests strewn across the map in Palworld, and they’re a great way to get your hands on resources. While some Chests are easily opened and provide a real treat, others need a specific item to open, and they aren’t easy to get hold of.

If you stumble across a mysterious chest in Palworld that requires a Copper Key to open, we’ve got the details on exactly how to get them.

Where to find Copper Keys in Palworld

Find the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Copper Keys are a rare loot item you can find in Palworld, but due to their rarity, you can’t easily farm them, and you’ll need RNG on your side when you’re on the hunt.

Gold and Purple Chests have a chance to contain Copper Keys when you unlock them, along with other useful items like Gold Coins and Pal Spheres. That said, like the chests that need Copper Keys to open, these chests randomly spawn around the map, so you can’t rely on finding them.

You also have a chance to get Gold Keys when you defeat Alpha Pals and bosses, which are much easier to locate, as they have set spawns. From my experience, however, the chance of getting a Copper Key in this way is smaller than from Chests.

Another method to obtain Copper Keys is by defending your base from Raids. Periodically, enemy NPCs or wild Pals attack your base, and when you fend them off, there’s a chance you’ll get Copper Keys as a reward.

Fortunately, you should soon get to the point where you have a steady supply of Copper Keys from simply exploring and venturing out into the world. It’s always worth having a spot in your inventory to carry Copper Keys, as they don’t take up any weight, and you never know when you might need one.