How to get Silver Keys in Palworld

You’ll often come across locked chests on your adventures in Palworld, and some of the better-quality chests require Silver Keys to open.

Palworld has an abundance of loot for you to gather as you explore its vast map, but there’s nothing worse than stumbling across a hidden chest only to discover you don’t have the key you need to open it. Fortunately, there is an effective way to farm Silver Keys in Palworld that shouldn’t cause you too many problems, and you’ll soon feel like Scrooge McDuck diving into a pool of Silver Keys.

Where to find Silver Keys in Palworld

The best way to get Silver Keys in Palworld is by defeating Leezpunk. This particular Pal has a chance to drop both Copper Keys and Silver Keys when defeated or captured, so tackling hordes of them is the easiest way to get lots of keys swiftly.

While at your base, you will periodically be raided by enemies and wild Pals—with Leezpunk included in the latter, which means you can potentially get a handy delivery of Silver Keys right to your doorstep, though you will be relying on RNG.

Grab your coat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you can hunt down Leezpunk in their natural environment. During the day, head to the volcano to find them in abundance, while your focus at night should be on the frozen mountains in the northeast of the map. For both locations, make sure you have adequate protection from the elements.

You can also find Silver Keys when looting other chests, though they are not a guaranteed reward. Eventually, you’ll build up a decent collection of Keys, and you should keep them in your inventory at all times for every occasion you stumble across a locked chest.