Katress is a tall and bipedal Pal that even wears clothing in Palworld, so it’s probably better for everyone to not think about the implications of catching such a seemingly intelligent Pal.

Recommended Videos

What’s better to think about is how much Katress can help out around your base, the cool hats it can unlock for you, and the helpful Partner Skill that gets you more items. Here is how to find and catch Katress in Palworld.

How to find Katress in Palworld

Finding Katress isn’t difficult to do, even when you’re a relatively low level. You do not need to travel far to reach Katress, and there aren’t any environmental hazards or particularly dangerous Pals along the way.

Katress is one of the Alpha Pals that has a portal that brings you to the fight, so you also don’t need to worry about finding it as it roams near its spawn point like you have to with Chillet. That portal is right next to the Islandhopper Coast Fast Travel Point, which is a small island connecting two larger ones northeast of the Plateau of Beginnings. The map coordinates 244, -341 are exactly where you can find Katress’s portal. If you haven’t already found the Islandhopper Coast, simply set a custom marker at that spot and head off.

You can’t miss the portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The portal itself is called Sealed Realm of the Invincible, and you can enter it whenever you’re ready to face Katress.

How to catch Katress in Palworld

Katress is a level 23 Alpha Pal, and that will mean something different for you depending on your skill level and dedication. If you’re a pro, you can catch Katress as low as level 10, but the closer you are to Player Level 23 or higher, the better.

The fight itself isn’t particularly hard as Katress doesn’t spawn any adds, but you still should make sure you’re prepared with strong Pals, freshly repaired gear, and lots of ammo. Katress is a Dark-type Pal, which means its vulnerable to Dragon attacks. Dragon is a pretty rare element before level 25, so if you don’t have any Pals with Dragon attacks, just bring your favorite combat Pals and you should be fine.

Is it chilly in here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With regards to actually catching Katress at the end of the fight, this Pal has high natural resistance to being caught, so you need to bring your best Spheres. Even at level 27 with several Capture Power upgrades and Giga Spheres, I only had a 36 percent chance of capturing Katress when it was on less than 10 percent health. To increase your odds of a successful capture, try to get Katress down to under 100 health—just make sure you don’t overdo it, or you will have to wait for the boss to respawn in an hour.

This is the time, I’m sure of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Hyper Spheres, definitely bring those. If you only have Giga Spheres, they will suffice, but will likely need at least five tries or so. Mega Spheres theoretically would work, but you’ll need a ton in reserve and patience.