How to find and catch Mozzarina in Palworld

The number one source of Milk.
Published: Jan 28, 2024 07:37 pm
Palworld player pets Mozzarina
Milk is something you’re going to need a lot later in your Palworld journey, and that’s exactly why Mozzarina is a must-have Pal.

Because this is one of the few Pals that is uniquely linked to specific items, you’ll want to get your hands on this creature early and the best thing is you can. To help out, here is everything you need to know about Mozzarina.

Mozzarina type, work suitability, and more

Mozzarina Paldeck entry
Mozzarina is the perfect Pal for your cooking needs as it is capable of producing Milk, a resource that is quite rare around Palworld. Because of this, you’re probably going to want to keep one at your base for production reasons.

  • Element: Nuetral
  • Partner Skill: Sometimes produces Milk when assigned to Ranch
  • Work Suitability: Farming level one
  • Possible Drops: Mozzarina Meat, Milk
  • Paldeck Bio: Milk pours from this Pal like water from an open faucet, regardless of its gender. It’s truly a mystery of life, although this mystery may be better left unsolved.

Where to find Mozzarina in Palworld

Mozzarina location Palworld
You can find Mozzarina in the hilly green terrain towards the center of the Palworld map. While the location where it appears is small, given its sprawling hills you shouldn’t have too much trouble searching around to locate one.

You won’t be required to have any specific armor or objective complete to reach this part of the map. In fact, it’s somewhere you can access fairly early in your Palworld adventure.

How to catch Mozzarina in Palworld

Catching Mozzarina is simple, just weaken the Pal with your team and then throw a Pal Sphere to close the show. Being Neutral type, there isn’t a specific Pal you need to bring with you to fight; just take your strongest or at least one around levels 10 to 20, which is what you’re going to find Mozzarina at.

The good news: All Pal Spheres can be used to catch Mozzarina, so you’d stress about crafting anything special for this catch.

