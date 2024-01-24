Mossanda is usually an aggressive green panda in Palworld, but it also has another form, called Mossanda Lux, that spawns in a completely different area of the map.

Mossanda Lux is an Electric version of Mossanda, which is a Grass-type in its regular form. It looks exactly the same as Mossanda, but instead of being green and having a leaf on its head, it’s yellow with a lightning crown. If you want to add a strong Electric type to your party or are just trying to fill up your Paldeck, check out the guide below to see how to find and catch Mossanda Lux in Palworld.

Mossanda Lux type, skill, work suitability, and more

Before you go out and try to find Mossanda Lux, you might be interested to see its stats. This includes its Elemental typing, Partner Skill, Work Suitabilities, and potential Loot Drops.

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill : Grenadier Panda

: Grenadier Panda Work Suitability : Handiwork Lv2, Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv3, Generating Electricity Lv3

: Handiwork Lv2, Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv3, Generating Electricity Lv3 Possible Drops: Mushroom, Electric Organ, Leather

Finding Mossanda Lux in Palworld and how to catch it

Unlike a majority of the Paldeck in Palworld, there’s only one concrete location where you can catch Mossanda Lux. This is through its Alpha fight, which is located on Eastern Wind Island. The island is found on the far eastern part of the map, as seen in the screenshot below.

The location of the Alpha Mossanda Lux fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alpha Mossanda Lux is a Level 31 Pal, so you want to be roughly level 28 to 30 before even attempting to take on this fight. I also recommend bringing a Ground-type Pal or two in your party as Ground attacks are super effective against Electric types. In addition to having a Ground type, you also want to ensure you have plenty of Giga or Hyper Spheres in your inventory. Mega Spheres won’t cut it against Mossanda Lux, so craft at least several Giga Spheres before challenging Alpha Mossanda Lux.

In addition to catching Mossanda Lux through its Alpha fight, you can hatch the Pal once you’ve incubated an Electric Egg. But it’s currently unclear what type of egg has the ability to hatch Mossanda Lux. I have yet to confirm whether a Large or Huge Electric Egg is required to hatch Mossanda Lux as the Huge Electric Egg is quite rare. I will update this guide in the future when it’s confirmed what egg has the chance to hatch Mossanda Lux in Palworld.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for other Electric types to add to your party, check out our recent guide on the best Electric Pals in Palworld.