Palworld’s deep, customizable experience is still being explored by players everywhere, but one of the coolest things about the game is its expansive abilities for the titular Pals.

In the open-world survival game, Pals can have their own special gear items that enhance them by giving them a special ability, like Dazzi’s Necklace. Once you’ve caught the Electric pal Dazzi, you can get Dazzi’s Necklace to turn it into a true force to be reckoned with while battling enemies.

Here’s everything to know about how to get and use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld.

What is Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld?

Dazzi’s Necklace is a key item in Palworld that allows the Pal Dazzi to come out and fight alongside you without being the currently selected active Pal. This means you’ll be able to fight with two or more Pals alongside you at once.

If you have a full party of Dazzi, however, when you have Dazzi’s Necklace, this means every Dazzi you have can come out at once and fight with you at the same time, effectively creating a small army of fluffy, Electric-type cloud-surfers to fight your enemies.

This ability and special item helps to make Dazzi one of the best Electric Pals in Palworld.

How to get Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld

Get to player level 22 first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dazzi’s Necklace can be crafted once you unlock it as part of the Technology tree at player level 22. To craft Dazzi’s Necklace, you’ll need the following items as well as a Pal Gear Workbench:

15 Leather

15 Fiber

10 Ingot

20 Paldium Fragment

How to use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld

Get this when you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Dazzi’s Necklace is a key item in Palworld, that means once it’s crafted, it becomes a passive ability. To use it, simply add Dazzi to your party and it will be able to assist you in combat without being the selected Pal that you have out at any given time.

This is an item you should keep in mind once you’ve acquired it because Dazzi may make things difficult for you if you’re trying to capture Pals since it could easily kill them. But it’s an invaluable item in late-game boss fights or dungeons as it will easily give you a leg up in any combat situation while exploring the open world or farming things like Ancient Technology Parts or other rare items.