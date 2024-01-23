Palworld is full of fun and unique monsters called Pals, and they assist you in way more than just battle. One of our early favorites is called Dazzi.

What sets Pals apart from other monster-catching games is that they have something called a Partner Skill, a unique ability that can be used while in or out of battle. Dazzi is one of these Pals who has one of the most exciting and useful Partner Skills in the game, called Lady of Lightning.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to find and catch Dazzi in Palworld.

Dazzi type, work suitability, and more

Dazzling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dazzi is an Electric-type Pal that floats around inside of a cloud like some kind of cute thunder god, and it is one of the more fun and useful Pals in the game thanks to its unique ability set and a special item.

Make sure to craft Dazzi’s Necklace, which will allow it to come out and fight without being activated, so you’ll be able to have multiple Pals fighting alongside you at once. This is an invaluable ability later on in the game.

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill : Lady of Lightning (While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.)

: Lady of Lightning (While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.) Work Suitability : Handiwork level one, Transporting level one, Generating Electricity level one

: Handiwork level one, Transporting level one, Generating Electricity level one Possible Drops: Electric Organ

Electric Organ Paldeck Bio: “Often kind to lonely pals. However, the moment a Pal mistakes this for actual companionship, it seizes the opportunity to blast them with a thunderbolt.”

Where to find Dazzi in Palworld

Head to this yellow-marked area in the far east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dazzi is found in this wide desert area to the east in Palworld, marked in yellow on the map image above, so make sure you bring heat-resistant clothing for daytime or cold-resistant clothing for nighttime.

Dazzi can also sometimes be found in caves, so you can try your luck in any of the caves found around the map, but this desert region is the most common place to find it consistently.

How to catch Dazzi in Palworld

Bring your best weaponry and some Ground-type Pals like Digtoise or Dumud since Dazzi is an Electric-type Pal and weak to Ground attacks. Use attacks to weaken it and use a Mega Sphere or Giga Sphere to capture it safely.