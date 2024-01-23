Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Dazzi in Palworld

A shocking partner in crime.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 04:15 pm
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld is full of fun and unique monsters called Pals, and they assist you in way more than just battle. One of our early favorites is called Dazzi.

Recommended Videos

What sets Pals apart from other monster-catching games is that they have something called a Partner Skill, a unique ability that can be used while in or out of battle. Dazzi is one of these Pals who has one of the most exciting and useful Partner Skills in the game, called Lady of Lightning.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to find and catch Dazzi in Palworld.

Dazzi type, work suitability, and more

Dazzi is an Electric-type Pal that floats around inside of a cloud like some kind of cute thunder god, and it is one of the more fun and useful Pals in the game thanks to its unique ability set and a special item.

Make sure to craft Dazzi’s Necklace, which will allow it to come out and fight without being activated, so you’ll be able to have multiple Pals fighting alongside you at once. This is an invaluable ability later on in the game.

  • Element: Electric
  • Partner Skill: Lady of Lightning (While in team, appears near the player. Follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.)
  • Work Suitability: Handiwork level one, Transporting level one, Generating Electricity level one
  • Possible Drops: Electric Organ
  • Paldeck Bio: “Often kind to lonely pals. However, the moment a Pal mistakes this for actual companionship, it seizes the opportunity to blast them with a thunderbolt.”

Where to find Dazzi in Palworld

Dazzi is found in this wide desert area to the east in Palworld, marked in yellow on the map image above, so make sure you bring heat-resistant clothing for daytime or cold-resistant clothing for nighttime.

Dazzi can also sometimes be found in caves, so you can try your luck in any of the caves found around the map, but this desert region is the most common place to find it consistently.

How to catch Dazzi in Palworld

Bring your best weaponry and some Ground-type Pals like Digtoise or Dumud since Dazzi is an Electric-type Pal and weak to Ground attacks. Use attacks to weaken it and use a Mega Sphere or Giga Sphere to capture it safely.

related content
Read Article How to find and catch Verdash in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Verdash in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld Elizabee: Location, skills, and how to catch
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Elizabee: Location, skills, and how to catch
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘failed to host multiplayer session’ Palworld error
A Pal in Palworld stood facing a camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix ‘failed to host multiplayer session’ Palworld error
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix A Process Has Crashed error in Palworld
The Eikthyrdeer Saddle in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix A Process Has Crashed error in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch Verdash in Palworld
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Verdash in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld Elizabee: Location, skills, and how to catch
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Elizabee: Location, skills, and how to catch
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘failed to host multiplayer session’ Palworld error
A Pal in Palworld stood facing a camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix ‘failed to host multiplayer session’ Palworld error
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix A Process Has Crashed error in Palworld
The Eikthyrdeer Saddle in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix A Process Has Crashed error in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld: Two brutal options
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.