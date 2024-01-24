How to find and catch Surfent in Palworld

Have you ever wanted to ride the waves in Palworld? You can with the help of a Surfent. But before you grab your swim trunks, you’ll need to first find and catch this elusive Water Pal.

Surfent Paldeck entry: Stats, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Surfent is one of the best Water-type Pals to have on your team in Palworld thanks to its Partner Skill, Swift Swimmer. This ability allows you to ride atop its back and cross bodies of water—but wait, it only gets better. While you’re riding Surfent across water, your stamina won’t deplete, meaning you can efficiently cross seas without slowing down.

Here is Surfent’s Paldeck entry, as well as its stats, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more.

Ride the waves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element: Water

Water Partner Skill : Swift Swimmer “Can be ridden to travel on water. While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.”

: Swift Swimmer Work Suitability : Watering (level two)

: Watering (level two) Possible Drops: Pal Fluids

Pal Fluids Hunger: 5/10

5/10 Bio: “Its hydronamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.”

Where to locate Surfent in the wild in Palworld

Surfent can be found in multiple locations around the Palpagos Islands. While it spawns in only two areas during the day, it can also appear in an extra area during the evening for all you night swimmers out there.

Look for Surfent in these areas during the day. Screenshot by Dot Esports Surfent spawns in an extra area during the night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest location to find and catch Surfent in Palworld is just to the east of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel location, which is the same area where you can catch Broncherry, Vanwyrm, and Mozzarina. Surfent begins spawning around level 15, so you’ll want to bring high-level Pal Spheres like a Mega Sphere to increase your odds of catching it.

How to surf on Surfent in Palworld

Before you can ride the waves with Surfent, you need to unlock the ability to craft a Surfent Saddle from the Technology tree at level 10 with one Technology Point. Once you have it unlocked, head to a nearby Pal Gear Workbench with the following materials:

Five Leather

Five Pal Fluids

10 Paldium Fragments

Make sure you’re level 10 and have all the ingredients before you craft a Surfent Saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the saddle crafted, all you need to do to ride Surfent is to approach a body of water and hold the Partner Skill button, which is set to the F key on PC and the X button on controller. Your character will automatically mount Surfent and you’ll be able to cross bodies of water without losing stamina.

Best use for Surfent in Palworld

Given how Surfent only has two levels in its sole Work Suitability, Watering, you may want to consider other better options for the job while assigning Pals to your base, like Jormuntide or Azurobe. If you’d like for the Pal to only focus on Watering, Surfent isn’t a bad choice.

If you want to make the most of the Water-type creature, though, we recommend keeping it on your team for its Partner Skill.