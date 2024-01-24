Watering is a very useful skill in Palworld, especially if you want to be able to grow your own food or create ore and Paldium fragments with the Crusher.

There are various Pals in the game that can help you out with the Watering tasks in Palworld, with beginner Pals that can aid you with basic Watering needs, but also larger and stronger Water-type Pals that you can recruit as you progress through the game.

The larger Water-type Pals are likely to be your end goal, but it’s always useful to know about the Watering Pals of all levels so you know who to use when you first begin the game, in comparison to further down the line.

Best Pals for Watering in Palworld Tier List

We are going to take a more detailed look at the best possible Pals you can get to help with Watering in your base, but let’s first take a look at our tier list so you can get a firmer grasp of which Pals you can use from the start of the game and as you progress to a higher level.

Pal Name Watering Level Tier Rank Jormuntide Level Four S Azurobe Level Three A Broncherry Aqua Level Three A Suzaku Aqua Level Three A Gobfin Level Two B Penking Level Two B Relaxaurus Level Two B Surfent Level Two B Celaray Level One C Dumud Level One C Fuack Level One C Kelpsea Level One C Pengullet Level One C Teafant Level One C

Best late-game Watering Pals in Palworld

Jormuntide

A powerful water dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormuntide is a Dragon and Water-based elemental Pal, and the only level four Watering Pal that we have come across so far. Watering is the only job skill that Jormuntide has, so this is the only task that the Pal will focus on when working in your base.

This is a very rare Pal, as well as one that can be difficult to capture when you do find it, so it might be a while into the game before you can get one to help you out with your watering tasks.

Element: Dragon/Water

Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon

Work Suitability: Watering Lv4

Possible Drops: Pal Fluids

Hunger: 7/10

Azurobe

Majestic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Azurobe is another Pal that only has the Watering skill, but you can also ride them when on the water, like Jormuntide.

As you are riding Azurobe, your attacks will automatically cause additional water damage, which can be a handy technique when fighting certain kinds of Pals.

Element: Water/Dragon

Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Work Suitability: Watering Lv3

Possible Drops: Cloth

Hunger: 6/10

Broncherry Aqua

Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like Jormuntide and Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua is another Pal whose only working skill is Watering. It is a lower level than Jormuntide, but you will still need to complete a boss battle against it to capture it and get it to work with you on your Watering tasks.

Even though Broncherry Aqua can only water in terms of base work, you can craft and equip a saddle to ride the Pal (once you have unlocked it in the Technology tab) and it can also increase your maximum carrying capacity as it will help you carry your supplies.

Element: Grass/Water

Partner Skill: Overaffectionate

Work Suitability: Watering Lv3

Possible Drops: Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds

Hunger: 7/10

Suzaku Aqua

Flying high. Image via Pocket Pair

This flying Water and Ice-based Pal is another that can only use their Watering skill to help around the base, but just like the other late-game Watering Pals that we’ve discussed, you can ride them to speed up travel during the game. You will also be able to fly atop Suzaku Aqua, with its Water attacks being enhanced while you are mounted on them.

As with the other late-game Waterers, it won’t be an easy task to catch a Suzaku Aqua, so it might be best to level up your character and other Pals before you try to take them on.

Element: Water

Partner Skill: Wings of Water

Work Suitability: Watering Lv3

Possible Drops: Pal Fluids

Hunger: 8/10

Best early-game Watering Pals in Palworld

Pengullet

Smile and wave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pengullet is likely to be one of the first Pals you stumble across in Palworld, as they can be found relatively close to the area where you first spawn. All it takes is a little bit of exploration to the south, and you are sure to spot them near the coast.

As well as Watering, Pengullets are also good with Handiwork, Cooling, and Transporting. These are all level-one skills, but they are pretty versatile Pals to have around for beginners.

Element: Water/Ice

Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Watering Lv1, Cooling Lv1

Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Pal Fluids

Hunger: 2/10

Surfent

Ride the waves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Surfent is a level two Waterer and while their only working skill is Watering, they are a swimming Pal that can be ridden.

Found near the Rayne Syndicate Tower, these Pals aren’t too taxing to catch, but offer a level of Watering better than your standard level ones while also allowing for quick water transportation when you have unlocked the ability and materials needed to ride them.

Element: Water

Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer

Work Suitability: Watering Lv2

Possible Drops: Pal Fluids

Hunger: 5/10

Penking

I’m the captain now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the name and the resemblance, this level-two Watering Pal is not actually related to Pengullet. This is the case even though the two Pals have a similar work suitability as well. Much like Pengullet, Penking is versatile and able to commit to various tasks around your base. It has level two work suitability skills for Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, and Transporting along with Watering.

While Pengullet is well-suited for absolute beginners to use in their base, Penking seems to be the natural next step when it comes to a Watering Pal that is also able to get their flippers on some of the other necessary tasks around your base.