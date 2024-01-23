Where is the Fisherman Village in Palworld?

Palworld is brimming with settlements scattered across the explorable, monster-inhabited game world. The Fisherman Village, better known as Fisherman’s Point, is home to various people and places of interest that you might want to find.

Recommended Videos

Towns are great spots to stock up on ammunition and supplies, buy and trade Pals, and find hidden merchants in Palworld. Fisherman’s Point houses one of the few locations where you can find the Wandering Merchant, an NPC that can sell valuable goods. To interact with this merchant and many others, you first need to find this elusive village.

Fisherman Village location in Palworld

Flying Pals are the best way to cross the dangerous terrain to this waterfront sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fisherman Village, better known as Fisherman’s Point, can be found on the southwestern-most point on the map at coordinates -456, -759., as shown in the image above Considering the area around this village is a high level zone with dangerous Pals all around, I would highly recommend you use a flying mount to visit this destination.

Once you arrive at this beachside village, you can unlock a fast travel point to make the trek back to this region much easier. Personally, this is among my favorite villages in Palworld, not only thanks to the valuable NPCs in the region but also because of the scenic beachfront view.

What can you do in Fisherman’s Point in Palworld?

Like many of the other villages in Palworld, the most appealing draw to Fisherman’s Point are the merchants who reside in this small town. First, you can find the Wandering Merchant near the fast travel point. You can purchase ammo, weapon schematics, and other apparel from this vendor.

You can also find another Wandering Merchant just left of the initial vendor near the front of the village. This merchant sells monster parts, aid, and other similar supplies that can make your journey easier. Finally, the Pal Merchant in this village is located near the water front. Visit him to see any rare Pals he may hold or sell some of your own for extra Gold.