Palworld fox pal with dark fire around it standing on a hill as a predator
Predator cores come from tough new bosses. Image via Pocket Pair
How to get Predator Core in Palworld

Track down the Rampaging Predator Pals and farm their Predator Cores.
Published: Dec 23, 2024 09:16 am

Palworld‘s Feybreak Island expansion adds a ton of new content to the game, including several new dangerous bosses and Pals. Residing within this expansion are the Predator Pals—marking their territory on the Palpagos Islands—hoping someone is brave enough to face them in the hunt for Predator Cores.

Here is our quick guide on where to find and what you can make with the Predator Core in Palworld.

How to find Predator Cores in Palworld

If you’re searching for Predator Pals, we recommend you use this tool and turning on the Predator Pal filter. Predator Pals have fixed spawn locations, and you can identify them from the intense red aura they emit. There are 33 Predator Pals scattered across the map, being one of the main additions to Palworld‘s Feybreak update. Here’s a map overview to see all their locations:

Palworld map with all predator pal locations
All Predator Pals spawn locations on the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Here are all Predator Pals you can find in the Feybreak expansion, alongside their levels and Predator Core drop quantity, obtained after defeating them:

Predator PalLevelPredator Core drop quanity
Rampaging GoriratLv. 30One
Rampaging VanwyrmLv. 25One
Rampaging DirehowlLv. 25One
Rampaging LovanderLv. 26One
Rampaging DogenLv. 28One
Rampaging MossandaLv. 30One
Rampaging RelaxaurusLv. 30One to two
Rampaging TarantrissLv. 30One to two
Rampaging OmasculLv. 31One to two
Rampaging StarryonLv. 34One to two
Rampaging RayhoundLv. 30One to two
Rampaging RagnahawkLv. 32One to two
Rampaging MaraithLv. 38One to two
Rampaging DinossomLv. 31One to two
Rampaging Reptyro CrystLv. 40One to two
Rampaging DigtoiseLv. 45Two to three
Rampaging Jormuntide IgnisLv. 48Two to three
Rampaging GildaneLv. 48Two to three
Rampaging DazemuLv. 47Two to three
Rampaging PrixterLv. 45Two to three
Rampaging Cryolinx TerraLv. 48Two to three
Rampaging KitsunLv. 47Two to four
Rampaging Faleris AquaLv. 50Two to four
Rampaging Loupmoon CrystLv. 49Two to four
Rampaging WumpoLv. 50Two to four
Rampaging Blazehowl NoctLv. 50Two to four
Rampaging ElphidranLv. 55Three to four
Rampaging ShroomerLv. 55Three to four
Rampaging SplatterinaLv. 55Three to four
Rampaging Helzephyr LuxLv. 60Four
Rampaging Bushi NoctLv. 60Four
Rampaging SootseerLv. 60Four
Rampaging Incineram NoctLv. 60Four
All Predator Pals, Levels, and Predator Core drop quanitity

Palworld: What is a Predator Core?

The Predator Core is a unique and exclusive item dropped only after defeating Predator Pal bosses. These bosses can be found across the map in fixed locations and are much tougher than regular enemies. You can use Predator Cores to craft unique items like the Terraria collab Meowmere sword. Here are all the items you can craft with Predator Cores:

Craftable ItemRequired Technology LevelMaterials
MeowmereLv. 30Ingot x22, Paldium Fragment x22, Coal x22, Predator Core x3, x40,000
Small PouchLv. 28Predator Core x1, Fiber x20, Leather x10, x50,000
Medium PouchLv. 42Predator Core x5, Fiber x50, Leather x20, x100,000
Large PouchLv. 52Predator Core x10, Fiber x80, Leather x30, Carbon Fiber x10, x200,000
Giant PouchLv. 57Predator Core x20, Fiber x120, Leather x40, Carbon Fiber x20, x400,000
All craftable items with Predator Cores
