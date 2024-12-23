How to get Predator Core in Palworld

Palworld‘s Feybreak Island expansion adds a ton of new content to the game, including several new dangerous bosses and Pals. Residing within this expansion are the Predator Pals—marking their territory on the Palpagos Islands—hoping someone is brave enough to face them in the hunt for Predator Cores.

Here is our quick guide on where to find and what you can make with the Predator Core in Palworld.

How to find Predator Cores in Palworld

If you’re searching for Predator Pals, we recommend you use this tool and turning on the Predator Pal filter. Predator Pals have fixed spawn locations, and you can identify them from the intense red aura they emit. There are 33 Predator Pals scattered across the map, being one of the main additions to Palworld‘s Feybreak update. Here’s a map overview to see all their locations:

All Predator Pals spawn locations on the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Here are all Predator Pals you can find in the Feybreak expansion, alongside their levels and Predator Core drop quantity, obtained after defeating them:

Predator Pal Level Predator Core drop quanity Rampaging Gorirat Lv. 30 One Rampaging Vanwyrm Lv. 25 One Rampaging Direhowl Lv. 25 One Rampaging Lovander Lv. 26 One Rampaging Dogen Lv. 28 One Rampaging Mossanda Lv. 30 One Rampaging Relaxaurus Lv. 30 One to two Rampaging Tarantriss Lv. 30 One to two Rampaging Omascul Lv. 31 One to two Rampaging Starryon Lv. 34 One to two Rampaging Rayhound Lv. 30 One to two Rampaging Ragnahawk Lv. 32 One to two Rampaging Maraith Lv. 38 One to two Rampaging Dinossom Lv. 31 One to two Rampaging Reptyro Cryst Lv. 40 One to two Rampaging Digtoise Lv. 45 Two to three Rampaging Jormuntide Ignis Lv. 48 Two to three Rampaging Gildane Lv. 48 Two to three Rampaging Dazemu Lv. 47 Two to three Rampaging Prixter Lv. 45 Two to three Rampaging Cryolinx Terra Lv. 48 Two to three Rampaging Kitsun Lv. 47 Two to four Rampaging Faleris Aqua Lv. 50 Two to four Rampaging Loupmoon Cryst Lv. 49 Two to four Rampaging Wumpo Lv. 50 Two to four Rampaging Blazehowl Noct Lv. 50 Two to four Rampaging Elphidran Lv. 55 Three to four Rampaging Shroomer Lv. 55 Three to four Rampaging Splatterina Lv. 55 Three to four Rampaging Helzephyr Lux Lv. 60 Four Rampaging Bushi Noct Lv. 60 Four Rampaging Sootseer Lv. 60 Four Rampaging Incineram Noct Lv. 60 Four All Predator Pals, Levels, and Predator Core drop quanitity

Palworld: What is a Predator Core?

The Predator Core is a unique and exclusive item dropped only after defeating Predator Pal bosses. These bosses can be found across the map in fixed locations and are much tougher than regular enemies. You can use Predator Cores to craft unique items like the Terraria collab Meowmere sword. Here are all the items you can craft with Predator Cores:

Craftable Item Required Technology Level Materials Meowmere Lv. 30 Ingot x22, Paldium Fragment x22, Coal x22, Predator Core x3, x40,000 Small Pouch Lv. 28 Predator Core x1, Fiber x20, Leather x10, x50,000 Medium Pouch Lv. 42 Predator Core x5, Fiber x50, Leather x20, x100,000 Large Pouch Lv. 52 Predator Core x10, Fiber x80, Leather x30, Carbon Fiber x10, x200,000 Giant Pouch Lv. 57 Predator Core x20, Fiber x120, Leather x40, Carbon Fiber x20, x400,000 All craftable items with Predator Cores

