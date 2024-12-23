How to get Predator Core in Palworld

Palworld‘s Feybreak Island expansion adds a ton of new content to the game, including several new dangerous bosses and Pals. Residing within this expansion are the Predator Pals—marking their territory on the Palpagos Islands—hoping someone is brave enough to face them in the hunt for Predator Cores.
Here is our quick guide on where to find and what you can make with the Predator Core in Palworld.
How to find Predator Cores in Palworld
If you’re searching for Predator Pals, we recommend you use this tool and turning on the Predator Pal filter. Predator Pals have fixed spawn locations, and you can identify them from the intense red aura they emit. There are 33 Predator Pals scattered across the map, being one of the main additions to Palworld‘s Feybreak update. Here’s a map overview to see all their locations:
Here are all Predator Pals you can find in the Feybreak expansion, alongside their levels and Predator Core drop quantity, obtained after defeating them:
|Predator Pal
|Level
|Predator Core drop quanity
|Rampaging Gorirat
|Lv. 30
|One
|Rampaging Vanwyrm
|Lv. 25
|One
|Rampaging Direhowl
|Lv. 25
|One
|Rampaging Lovander
|Lv. 26
|One
|Rampaging Dogen
|Lv. 28
|One
|Rampaging Mossanda
|Lv. 30
|One
|Rampaging Relaxaurus
|Lv. 30
|One to two
|Rampaging Tarantriss
|Lv. 30
|One to two
|Rampaging Omascul
|Lv. 31
|One to two
|Rampaging Starryon
|Lv. 34
|One to two
|Rampaging Rayhound
|Lv. 30
|One to two
|Rampaging Ragnahawk
|Lv. 32
|One to two
|Rampaging Maraith
|Lv. 38
|One to two
|Rampaging Dinossom
|Lv. 31
|One to two
|Rampaging Reptyro Cryst
|Lv. 40
|One to two
|Rampaging Digtoise
|Lv. 45
|Two to three
|Rampaging Jormuntide Ignis
|Lv. 48
|Two to three
|Rampaging Gildane
|Lv. 48
|Two to three
|Rampaging Dazemu
|Lv. 47
|Two to three
|Rampaging Prixter
|Lv. 45
|Two to three
|Rampaging Cryolinx Terra
|Lv. 48
|Two to three
|Rampaging Kitsun
|Lv. 47
|Two to four
|Rampaging Faleris Aqua
|Lv. 50
|Two to four
|Rampaging Loupmoon Cryst
|Lv. 49
|Two to four
|Rampaging Wumpo
|Lv. 50
|Two to four
|Rampaging Blazehowl Noct
|Lv. 50
|Two to four
|Rampaging Elphidran
|Lv. 55
|Three to four
|Rampaging Shroomer
|Lv. 55
|Three to four
|Rampaging Splatterina
|Lv. 55
|Three to four
|Rampaging Helzephyr Lux
|Lv. 60
|Four
|Rampaging Bushi Noct
|Lv. 60
|Four
|Rampaging Sootseer
|Lv. 60
|Four
|Rampaging Incineram Noct
|Lv. 60
|Four
Palworld: What is a Predator Core?
The Predator Core is a unique and exclusive item dropped only after defeating Predator Pal bosses. These bosses can be found across the map in fixed locations and are much tougher than regular enemies. You can use Predator Cores to craft unique items like the Terraria collab Meowmere sword. Here are all the items you can craft with Predator Cores:
|Craftable Item
|Required Technology Level
|Materials
|Meowmere
|Lv. 30
|Ingot x22, Paldium Fragment x22, Coal x22, Predator Core x3, x40,000
|Small Pouch
|Lv. 28
|Predator Core x1, Fiber x20, Leather x10, x50,000
|Medium Pouch
|Lv. 42
|Predator Core x5, Fiber x50, Leather x20, x100,000
|Large Pouch
|Lv. 52
|Predator Core x10, Fiber x80, Leather x30, Carbon Fiber x10, x200,000
|Giant Pouch
|Lv. 57
|Predator Core x20, Fiber x120, Leather x40, Carbon Fiber x20, x400,000
Published: Dec 23, 2024 09:16 am