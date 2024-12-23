How to get Meowmere in Palworld

Meowmere is the first bullet-firing melee weapon in Palworld that comes straight from Terraria as a part of the collaboration between the two games. The weapon fires cat projectiles (accompanied by meowing sounds) just like in Terraria, and you can use it to fight enemies without getting in harm’s way.

The Meowmere sword has 200 Attack and acts as one part of the collaboration between Palworld and Terraria. Here’s everything you need to know to get the Meowmere sword in Palworld, including the required level and resources to craft it.

How to get Meowmere sword in Palworld

How did it end up here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meowmere sword unlocks at Technology level 30. It belongs to the Ancient Technology tree, and you need two Ancient Technology Points to unlock it. The Ancient Technology Points are much harder to come by than regular ones, so make sure to save at least two for this sword.

After you unlock the Meowmere in the Technology tree, you can craft it using the following resources:

You should have some of these resources in abundance by the time you reach level 30 and unlock the Meowmere. The Ingots are an early resource that you can refine from Ore, and the Paldium Fragments often drop when mining, or you can craft them at the Crusher.

The Coal and Predator Cores become available later in the game. There are a few good Coal farming locations, but most of them are on the north side of the map, so prepare for a journey if you don’t have any. If you’re already in the endgame, you can build a Coal Mine to have easy access to Coal when you need it.

The Predator Cores are a new item in Palworld with the Feybreak Update and are linked to the new Predator Pals that appear in the world. These Pals are extremely difficult to defeat but drop rare resources as a reward.

