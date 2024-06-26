How to get a Coal Mine in Palworld

Palworld has all the resources you ever need, and Coal is one of the most important—and now there’s an easy way to gather Coal using the new Coal Mine.

Recommended Videos

Added as part of the Sakurajima content update, the Coal Mine in Palworld is a construct placed in your base that Pals mine over time to produce Coal, so you no longer have to venture out on resource-gathering trips or build a second base.

Unlocking the Coal Mine in Palworld takes a while, however, as it is unlocked very late in the game. We’ve got everything you need to know.

How to build a Coal Mine in Palworld

Coal train. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Coal Mine in Palworld, you’re going to need to reach level 53. The Coal Mine is then unlockable in the Technology Tree under the Ancient Technology category, directly below the Sulfur Mine, and there are no prerequisites needed to unlock the Coal Mine—you simply have to rank up to the required levels.

Building a Coal Mine requires 70 Stone, 100 Coal, and 30 Paldium Fragments. These resources can be gathered easily in the overworld, but getting the Coal you need may be time-consuming. If you’re short on Coal, head to the desert with a Pickaxe or a Pal with Mining Work Capability.

When you have the required ingredients, the Coal Mine is placed by opening the Build Menu and selecting the item. Make sure you have enough room around the Coal Mine so your Pals can access it; have storage nearby for easy depositing.

To use a Coal Mine, a Pal must have the Mining ability. Digtoise and Dumud are decent options early on, but the best Mining Pal to assign to a Sulfur Mine is Anubis.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy