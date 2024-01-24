Best Coal farm locations in Palworld, listed

Coal is an important resource in Palworld with several important applications, and it isn’t too challenging to find. We’ll show you a couple of locations where you can mine it.

With Coal, you can craft a number of useful mid-to-late-game recipes in Palworld. This includes Carbon Fiber, which you need for big Feed Boxes and advanced weaponry. It’s especially useful to harvest large amounts of Coal when you start needing stronger weapons to take on tougher Pals and bosses.

To maximize your Coal-mining output, we advise setting up a secondary base and establishing a system to automate coal farming, with a team of Pals doing all the hard work. You can set up that farm in several locations across the map, and we recommend the following.

List of the best Coal farm locations in Palworld

Coal is a valuable resource. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are a few coordinates where you can find several Coal rocks to mine in a small radius.

-339, 314 This location is in the Desert, in the north area of the map. Don’t forget to equip heat-resistant armor to survive the hot temperatures.

189, -38 These coordinates are also in the north. Here, you’ll find Coal rocks clustered together on top of a hill, so it’s even ideal for a primary base, if you like the area.

-161, -149 This spot is at the center of a valley. You have a lot of space to set up your farm, and there are several Coal rocks around.



To make a Coal farm, you need a few essential items, including a secondary Palbox, which you’ll unlock at level 10. You can also unlock a third (and final) Palbox at level 15. Once you’ve decided on a location, check out our handy guide on how to build a Coal farm in Palworld.