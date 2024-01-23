How to create a Coal farm in Palworld

Palworld is not only about fighting; you’ll want to build a nice base that can run smoothly with your working Pals, and for that, you’ll need Coal, among other resources.

Coal can be used to craft Refined Iron Ingots, which allow players to get powerful Guns and Ammo. It’s a material you usually need once you’ve already discovered quite a lot about the game, and building a farm can help you step up your game and get a strong stock of ammo to create a great army.

Best way to farm Coal in Palworld

Find locations with enough Coal around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm Coal is to identify a location with many nodes to mine from and find a way to get there as fast as possible, usually by adding a secondary Palbox.

You can use it as a Teleport point, or spend more resources to build a farm around it and create an automated way to get Coal while you’re busy doing other stuff.

How to build a Coal Farm

To build a Coal Farm, you must reach a certain level to build more Palboxes and create secondary bases. By reaching Level 10, you can build two Palboxes, and at Level 15, you can build three.

Once you’ve identified where you want to build your Coal farm, place your secondary Palbox and a Wooden Chest as close to it as possible, so it’s easier to transfer Coal from one chest to the other.

Then, you need to build enough beds to welcome the Pals who will mine it for you as assigned, as well as a feed box to keep them healthy (and productive). Here is the list of what you need:

Palbox

Wooden Chest (5 Stone, 15 Wood)

Beds (5 Fiber, 10 Wood)

Feed box (20 Wood)

Best pals for a Coal Farm

Finding good Pals is key to build a productive Coal Farm, since they will be the ones mining the resources for you. Some of them are better at mining than others. Here are the best pals for your Coal Farm:

Digtoise (Mining Level Three)

(Mining Level Three) Ice Reptyro (Mining Level Three)

(Mining Level Three) Menasting (Mining Level Three)

(Mining Level Three) Anubis (Mining Level Three)

(Mining Level Three) Tombat (Mining Level Two)

Dumud (Mining Level Two)

Rushoar (Mining Level One)

Fuddler (Mining Level One)

Best spots to farm Coal passively in Palworld

There is a couple of spots you can build your secondary base in. Here is a list of coordinates you can head to and look for Coal rocks: