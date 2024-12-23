Where is Feybreak new island located in Palworld?

The Feybreak Update introduced yet another island to Palworld. Feybreak island is a dangerous place filled with new Pals and places to discover. You need to know where to find this mysterious island before you can set off on a brand new adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know about reaching the Feybreak island in Palworld.

How to find Feybreak island in Palworld

Be ready for a “warm” welcome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Feybreak island is located on the southwest side of the map, under Mount Obsidian, at the coordinates -700 and -890. The easiest way to get there is to travel southwest using a flying or swimming Pal from the Fisherman’s Point waypoint.

When you reach the island, make sure to interact with a waypoint so you can fast travel back to it, skipping the tedious journey when you want to revisit. The closest waypoint is the Scorched Ashland, located at coordinates -810 and -826.

If you decide to fly to Feybreak island, be aware of the local anti-air emplacements that will shoot you down. The closest anti-air gun is in the open area at the coordinates -710 and -929. To fly safely, you can reach the island from the rocky shore on the east side. Using the giant cliff as cover, the anti-air gun won’t be able to target you.

After setting foot on the island (and interacting with the waypoint), you can start exploring, capturing new Pals, and fighting the local Feybreak Warriors. The Feybreak island is a late-game area filled with high-level enemies (ranging between level 45 to 50), so make sure to come prepared.

One of the first things to tick off your checklist is to find Chromite and Hexolite Quartz. These resources are exclusive to the Feybreak island and are used to craft new equipment. There are also two Alpha Pals close to the shore: Starryon and Faleris Aqua. These Pals are level 57 and 56, respectively, which is slightly higher than other enemies in the area.

