How to find Chromite in Palworld

Chromite is one of the trickiest new Palworld resources to find due to its hidden nature. This one is required for crafting high-level gear materials. You need a few prerequisites before you can start mining it, though. Today we’re going to go over how to locate Chromite and all of its uses.

How to find Chromite

To find Chromite easily, you’re going to need a Metal Detector, which is only unlocked at Technology level 56 and requires you to find Nightstar Sand. Once you have your Metal Detector, you can travel around the Feybreak Island map, and the Metal Detector will beep faster and change its color from blue to red whenever you’re close to Chromite. The Chromite Ore will appear with a smoke-popping effect once you’re next to it. You get roughly 80-90 Chromite per node in Palworld.

Alternatively, you should search for the new canine Pal, Smokie, who will detect Chromite in your surroundings and mark it for you to mine. Leveling up your Smokie will also result in you getting more Chromite from mining due to its passive ability. Make sure it’s out of its Pal Sphere when you do the mining to activate the passive, and you can get up to 400 Chromite per node.

Chromite will always appear as a small ore with a flag sticking out of it. You can then mine it using your pickaxe. We suggest looking through the red areas of the Feybreak Island map because that’s where most of the Chromite nodes are located.

Chromite location in Palworld

One of the best hotspots to find Chromite is at the (-1200, -1100) coordinates on Feybreak Island. The cave always has around three to four Chromite nodes just waiting to be found. You can see the location on the map below.

Chromite hotspot on Feybreak Island location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to enter the cave from the entrance below and pull out your Metal Detector and/or Smokie to reveal the Chromite ore nodes. You can easily mine over a thousand Chromites from inside if your Smokie’s level is high enough.

Make sure to enter the cave from the entrance here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chromite uses

Chromite is used in the crafting recipe for the Hexolite Ore, which unlocks at Technology level 56 and requires five Chromite, 12 Hexolite Quartz, and 20 Ore. Hexolite is required in large quantities for other gear, such as the Hexolite Armor and weaponry. You’ll need a lot of Chromite for your Hexolite crafting endeavors, so it’s best to stock up on as much as possible.

