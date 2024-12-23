How to get Nightstar Sand in Palworld

If you’re looking to craft the Metal Detector and other unique gear in Palworld, then you’re going to want to collect Nightstar Sand. However, this resource is tricky to find as it only spawns in specific locations and at certain times of the day.

Let’s go over all the Nightstar Sand locations in Palworld.

How to find Nightstar Sand in Palworld

Nightstar Sand is located on the light-colored sandy areas of the Feybreak Island map, and you can spot it as yellow glowing circles on the ground, found along these beaches. To collect it, you just need to walk up and interact with it. This is achievable while riding a Pal. Note that Nightstar Sand is available only at night.

Here is a map with all the Nightstar Sand locations on Palworld‘s Feybreak Island. You can use this tool and enable the Nightstar Sand filter to find all the exact coordinates:

All Nightstar Sand locations in Palworld. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Below are the three easiest Nightstar Sand locations you can access:

The first location you can go to to find Nightstar Sand is the Scorched Ashland, located at -810, -825 on the map. You can find around 12 Nightstar Sand here, but prepare with some decent gear as the Pals here are hostile.

on the map. You can find around 12 Nightstar Sand here, but prepare with some decent gear as the Pals here are hostile. The second location is at -930, 800 and is close to the first location. You can accumulate Nightstar Sand here, letting you easily meet your requirements from these two locations alone.

and is close to the first location. You can accumulate Nightstar Sand here, letting you easily meet your requirements from these two locations alone. If you still need more Nightstar Sand, then we suggest taking a look at the -1407, -981 coordinates.

Palworld: Nightstar Sand uses

Nightstar Sand is a high-level resource used for crafting gear higher than Technology Level 55. It is used to create some of the coolest items in Palworld. Here is a list of all unique items you can craft using the Nightstar Sand:

Item Materials Technology Level Metal Detector 30x Plasteel, 100x Paladium Fragment, 30x Circuit Board, and 20x Nightstar Sand 56 Advanced Bow 40x Hexolite, 20x Carbon Fiber, and 20x Nightstar Sand 57 Beam Sword 30x Hexolite, 100x Paladium Fragments, 20x Nightstar Sand, and 5x Ancient Civilization Fragments 57 All Nightstar Sand craftable items

You can craft the powerful Beam Sword with Nightstar Sand. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Alternatively, if you’re just looking for something that works like a Metal Detector, you can skip the search for Nightstar Sand and capture Smokie instead. This new canine Pal functions exactly like a detector and automatically marks locations for you, so long as you’re in range of the Ore you’re trying to farm.

While you’re here, check out other high-level gear you can craft in Palworld‘s Feybreak expansion, such as the Meowmere Sword with the use of new materials like Predator Cores.

