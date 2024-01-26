How to find and catch Mammorest in Palworld

Even among Palworld’s Alpha Pals, Mammorest may be the most dangerous. It can also be encountered early into the game, catching rookie players off guard.

Recommended Videos

If you’re one such rookie eager to add Mammorest to your team, be forewarned because it requires hard work and patience. Below, we’ve compiled Mammorest’s Paldeck data, its location, and general advice on how to take it on.

Mammorest type, work suitability, and more

It’s not as big as you might think… unless you’re trying to catch the Alpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given its lumbering size, you’d assume Mammorest would be best suited for battling other Pals. While it is a perfectly valid addition to your main party, it’s also worth leaving Mammorest behind at your Base. Not only is it well suited to Lumbering and Mining, making it perfect for grinding large amounts of Wood and Stone, but it’s one of the better Pals for planting if you haven’t managed to capture a Broncherry yet. I also recommend unlocking the Mammorest Saddle from the Technology Tree so you can mount it and improve your own resource gathering.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher—Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted (requires you to have unlocked and crafted Mammorest Saddle).

Gaia Crusher—Can be ridden. Improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted (requires you to have unlocked and crafted Mammorest Saddle). Work Suitability: Planting Level Two, Lumbering Level Two, Mining Level Two

Planting Level Two, Lumbering Level Two, Mining Level Two Possible Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat Paldeck Bio: “The vegetation on its back varies between individuals. There is a long history of appreciating this veritable garden of a Pal, and there are even Mammorest pruning specialists.”

Where to find Mammorest in Palworld

Search the areas marked in orange; it’ll be there no matter the time of day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like some Alpha Pals, such as Chillet and Sweepa, there’s no singular location in Palworld where you can find Mammorest. The earliest you can encounter one isn’t too far from the starting area; just follow the path northwest from the Plateau of Beginnings and you should see it before you reach the fast travel statue for Grassy Behemoth Hills. Mammorest is huge so you can’t miss it. But it being an Alpha Pal makes it far too dangerous to take on at this point. Even if you could survive against it, you won’t have any good Pal Spheres to catch it with.

However, there are other areas within the Forest Biome you can search for Mammorest. We’ve attached a map above with all its potential locations. They can be found both in the daytime and nighttime. Unless you fancy the challenge, it’s probably best you prioritize finding regular wild Mammorest since they’re lower level and nowhere near as big as the Alpha Mammorest.

How to catch Mammorest in Palworld

Even if you’re not going after the Alpha Mammorest, it’s a beast in battle and not one to be taken lightly. For starters, you should be level 30 at the very least, even if you’ve messed with Palworld’s settings to make the game easier. This thing is virtually impossible to capture with regular and Mega Pal Spheres, so make sure you’ve got plenty of Giga and Hyper Pal Spheres.

You’ll also want decent long-range weapons; you don’t want to get too close to this thing so get yourself a Handgun and bring as much ammo as possible. If you’re willing, maybe grind extra levels so you can unlock the crafting recipes for Frag Grenades. Even at a distance, though, Mammorest can be vicious. It can create shockwaves and fire projectiles, some of which can bind you if they hit, locking you in place for a while and leaving you vulnerable. Never take your eye off it and dodge as often as you can.

Fortunately, Mammorest is weak to Fire attacks, so a high-level Fire Pal will do wonders. It could be worth bringing a few just in case Mammorest manages to take one or two of them out. If you’ve ventured to the Volcano biome in the southwest, you’ll ideally have already added a Blazehowl and/or Ragnahawk to your Paldeck. Mammorest’s Fire weakness could also warrant arming yourself with the Fire Bow and Arrows, though maybe only fall back on them as an absolute last resort. Follow these steps and you should soon have a Mammorest of your own.