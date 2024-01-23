What Pals drop Wheat Seeds in Palworld?

Wheat Seeds are a critical part of advancing in Palworld. Chances are you’ll initially think you can pass up Wheat Seeds if you don’t care about making Bread, but they actually start a chain of events that leads to breeding the most powerful Pals possible.

Without Wheat Seeds, you cannot have Wheat. Without Wheat, you cannot have Flour. Without Flour, you cannot have Cake. Without Cake, your Pals won’t be in the mood to… let’s just leave it at “Wheat Seeds are important.” Getting your hands on Wheat Seeds isn’t very intuitive, but once you know which Pals will drop them, you can save yourself a ton of time.

How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Coming along nicely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Wheat Seeds:

You can buy them from vendors like the Wandering Merchant, who can be found in one of the game’s many villages or traveling around the map. You can find them from a select few Pals that drop them upon defeat.

I personally think it’s easier to just spend a couple hundred Gold, but the adventure of seeking out certain Pals in the wild can make the process more rewarding and enjoyable. As such, I’ll cover both methods in detail.

Why you need Wheat Seeds

Wheat Seeds are needed to build your first Wheat Plantation. Growing Wheat is necessary to produce Flour and bake Cakes for Pal Breeding, and building a Wheat Plantation is also required as a task before you are able to advance your Palbox level from nine to 10. These seemingly insignificant little things are actually a challenging requirement for advancing in the game.

Pals that drop Wheat Seeds

Grass-type Pals are the only ones that drop Wheat Seeds, but not all Grass types will. The ones that I have been able to confirm so far are:

Dinossom

Flopie

It’s more than possible there are other Pals that drop Wheat Seeds, however, I am certain these two are the only ones that spawn on the starter Plateau of Beginnings island, so chances are you won’t be getting your first Wheat Seeds from other Pals, since that would mean you’re much farther along in the game.

Of these two, I’ve found Flopie typically is only found within Syndicate Thug cages on the first item, whereas Dinossom can be found out in the wild. You may get lucky and find that Flopie happened to spawn in a cage, but Dinossom offers a sure-fire way to get Wheat Seeds early on in Palworld.

Not only that, but it’s adorable too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dinossom spawn locations in Palworld

Dinnossom is a large bipedal Grass and Dragon type that closely resembles a dinosaur. It can conveniently be found on the starting island, although I didn’t ever see it spawn before level 15 or so. That shouldn’t pose too much of a problem for you, as you need to be past this level before you can make use of Wheat Seeds anyway.

If you have already encountered a Dinossom, its entry will be available in your Paldeck. Bring up your Deck, and find Dinossom as number 064. Tab over to Habitat, and all of Dinossom’s possible spawn locations will be conveniently highlighted. In case you haven’t ever found one before, here’s a picture of that map.

This is where you’ll find Dinossom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dinossom seems to be a rare spawn on the starting island. If you’ve scoured the land and are coming up dry, there’s another easy way to get your hands on Wheat Seeds: shopping.

Where to buy Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Almost every Merchant you come across in Palworld will carry Wheat Seeds, provided they’re a regular Merchant and not a Pal Merchant or Black Marketeer. There’s a chance you can encounter Wandering Merchants just about anywhere in the world, but there’s also an easy low level area with a static Merchant that always sells Wheat Seeds.

This Merchant is found in the Small Settlement, which is both the name of a village and a fast travel point. The Small Settlement is on the western part of the starter island, right in the segment of land that is colored tan on your map.

Easy to reach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head down the small hill and towards the back of the Small Settlement, where you will find the Wandering Merchant in question standing in a small hut. The Merchant sells Wheat Seeds for 100 Gold each, and he has an unlimited supply that never cycles out of his inventory.

That’s the guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Reasonably priced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three Wheat Seeds are enough to build a Wheat Farm, after which your base will automatically generate more Seeds as a byproduct of growing and farming Wheat.