All village and town locations in Palworld

Most of the landscape in Palworld is vast untamed wilderness inhabited by dangerous Pals, although there are a few bastions of civilization found across the large zones. If you are looking for merchants or supplies, then you should be on the lookout for one of the villages or towns listed below.

Villages and towns are safe locations where you can find a variety of helpful NPCs in Palworld. Merchants such as the traveling merchant or Pal merchants can be found in many of these towns, selling rare items or Pals for your journey. Below are all the currently known village locations in Palworld.

All Town locations in Palworld

Palworld has exceptionally few human settlements, as for most of the game you will forge into the wilderness to make camps and settlements of your own. Still, there are a few towns worth visiting in Palworld.

Fisherman’s Point

The Fisherman Village is tucked away, but contains plenty of useful NPCs | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fisherman’s Point is an oceanfront village tucked away in the south western corner of the map. In order to get here, you need to pass over Mount Obsidian. Considering that this is a very high level portion of the game, I highly recommend that you use a flying mount to cross this massive land border.

Here you can find valuable merchants such as the Wandering Merchant, a Pal merchant, and other various vendors. I mostly enjoy this location for both the scenic beachfront view and the practical fast travel point.

The Small Settlement

You do not need to look too far to find the Small Settlement, as it is where you begin the game | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Small Settlement is likely the first town that you will find, just west of the Plateau of Beginnings during your tutorial. This town is incredibly bare-bones compared to the settlements you will find later on. Though there is a guard and vendors, there is not much to do here except leave eventually.

Duneshelter

Only Black Marketeers call Duneshelter home | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Duneshelter is a human civilization in the desert biome near the north eastern corner of the map. Though there are no guards, this area is a haven for Black Marketeers and other such vendors lining the otherwise abandoned town.

Duneshelter is far from populated, as only merchants reside in this husk of a refuge, but it is one of the most useful vendor locations. While other spots on the map, such as the Ruined Fortress City and Unnamed City, stand as fallen cities of Palworld, there are no residents to speak of.