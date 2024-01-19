All Palworld console commands

Palworld is a multiplayer monster battler and survival game from developer Pocket Pair which has gained plenty of attention thanks to its Pokémon-like visuals. The game also gives players access to an array of console commands that you might want to know before jumping in.

Palworld has captured the attention of a wide audience in part thanks to its dynamic blend of shooter gameplay and Pokémon-style monster collection. Your character in in Palworld stays loaded with a wide arsenal of weapons, but so do the monster companions of the world.

If you want to get a dedicated server to play privately with friends, then you also have access to the game’s console commands. If you are trying to figure out how to use these console commands or what the commands may do, here is what you need to know.

How to get access to console commands in Palworld

Try out your most powerful Pals privately | via Pocketpair

To get access to console commands in Palworld, you need to set up a dedicated server. You can do this by either hosting it from a third party or through your own PC. The server costs a monthly fee, but the tradeoff is your PC doesn’t need to be on for the server to be online.

You can also join other dedicated servers by selecting the multiplayer option and searching for custom servers. Though there are plenty of official servers which host up to 32 players, there are plenty of private servers as well that you can request to join.

All console commands in Palworld

Before you can use any of the commands listed below, you need to acquire the administrator password. This will either by set by you if you are hosting the dedicated server yourself, or it will be held by the server host.

Once you have the password, below are all the options at your disposal: