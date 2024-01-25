Ice Pals can be a great help during your time with Palworld thanks to their strengths against dragon pals, the cooling abilities that they can use in your base, and the different Partner Skills that they have to offer.

There are currently 13 Ice Pals available in Palworld, but we are going to be looking at some of the best ones that you can recruit. We’re not going to be looking purely at the high level Ice Pals with this list. Instead, we will be looking at the most versatile Ice Pals that can help you out with various abilities and Pals that are well suited for beginner players.

The Best Ice Pals in Palworld

Wumpo

Wump wump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Yeti-like Pal is a must for use in your base due to its various work suitabilities. Due to the size and strength of Wumpo, it has high work suitability for Lumbering (level three) and transporting (level four). Wumpo also has level two Cooling and level two Handiwork skills, making it a valuable team member at your base.

These aren’t the only perks that you get with this big, fluffy beast of a Pal, as your maximum carrying capacity will be increased when you have it with you in your team. You will also be able to ride Wumpo when you unlock the ability in the Technology Tab thanks to the Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Partner Skill.

Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv2, Lumbering Lv3, Transporting Lv4, Cooling Lv2

Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower

Cryolinx

Cryolinx didn’t skip arm day. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cryolinx is another Pal that can be very useful to use in your base due to having several different work suitability skills like level one Handiwork, level two Lumbering, and level three Cooling.

Cryolinx makes it onto our list of the best Pals thanks to this versatility as a worker, but also due to its strong attacks—Iceberg, Stone Cannon and Icicle Cutter—that can fell enemies quickly. Cryolinx is also handy to have on your team when you are collecting resources, as its Partner Skill Dragon Hunter will allow you to pick up more drops from Dragon Types when you have defeated them.

Partner Skill: Dragon Hunter

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv2, Cooling Lv3

Possible Drops: Ice Organ

Penking

I’m the captain now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For an excellent Ice Pal that can be obtained pretty early in the game, Penking is the perfect choice.

Penking is an Ice and Water dual-type Pal that has plenty of work suitability at an average level across the board, with level two suitability in Watering, Mining, Cooling, Transporting, and Handiwork. This Pal also has some strong skills that can deal a fair amount of damage, such as Aqua Gun, Iceberg, and Emperor Slide.

Penking’s Partner Skill, called Brave Sailor, is also very useful. This skill is similar to Cryolinx’s Dragon Hunter Partner Skill, as it allows for more drops to be collected when the player defeats Fire Types.

Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Watering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Cooling Lv2

Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

Frostallion

Graceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frostallion is the best choice of an Ice Pal when it comes to dealing damage, but it will be tricky to catch one for yourself, as it is a legendary Pal. It’s a tough boss battle, and you will also need to use a legend Sphere to catch one, so prepare yourself beforehand (opt for a Fire Type Pal to lower its health bar most effectively).

When you finally have yourself a Frostallion, you will find that they are an excellent fighter thanks to attacks such as Crystal Wing, Cryst Breath and Blizzard Spike. You can also unlock them as a flying mount thanks to their Ice Steed Partner Skill. You will also be able to deal Ice-Type damage when you are flying on Frostallion.

Partner Skill: Ice Steed

Work Suitability: Cooling Lv4

Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Diamond

Chillet

Chillin’. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet is an interesting Pal, a combination of Ice- and Dragon-Type that blends both Types’ skills. It has strong offensive Ice abilities, such as Cryst Breath, Ice Missile and Icicle Cutter, but its Partner Skill—Wriggling Weasel—allows the player to perform attacks that do Dragon-Type damage.

Chillet is one of my personal favorite Pals because it is just so absolutely adorable. It kind of reminds me of Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon.

Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

Work Suitability: Gathering Lv1, Cooling Lv1

Possible Drops: Leather

Foxicle

Ice queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Foxicle is another Ice Pal that can be caught relatively early in Palworld and is very easy to capture, making them a good choice for beginners.

Foxicle is well suited for Cooling work in your base, but it is also able to increase the attack power of the Ice Pals that you have in your team via its Aurora Guide Partner Skill.

Partner Skill: Aurora Guide

Work Suitability: Cooling Lv2

Possible Drops: Leather, Ice Organ

Sibelyx

Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least is Sibelyx, another Pal that is a great option for beginners who want a versatile Ice Pal to join their team early on in their playthrough.

Sibelyx is another Pal with a range of working suitabilities, with a level one Farming skill and level two skills in Cooling and Medicine Production. It can also sometimes produce High-Quality Cloth if you have a ranch in your base.

This Pal has similar abilities to some of the other Ice Pals on this list, including Icicle Cutter, Cryst Breath and Blizzard Spike. Sibelyx also has a useful Partner Skill called Silk Maker, which will target an enemy with their Blizzard Spike ability.