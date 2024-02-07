Blazamut boss fight location in Palworld

Of the many bosses in Palworld, few are as challenging as Blazamut. This Alpha Boss is a menace to fight and troublesome to locate. Blazamut doesn’t appear in the overworld in Palworld, so you need to find its hidden location in a nearby Mineshaft.

If you’re looking to tick Blazamut off your list of bosses to defeat or Pals to catch, we’ve got everything you need to know.

How to find Blazamut in Palworld

A trip to the volcano awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Blazamut in Palworld’s volcano biome by traveling to the boss icon that appears on the map, though you may be confused when you arrive and don’t see this huge Pal waiting for you—and this is because the precise location is hidden.

If you attempt to find Blazamut’s location, you may find yourself under attack by wild Pals and enemies, while the volcano’s lava will give you a quick death. Instead, take a shortcut and use our guide below.

Blazamut’s exact location in Palworld

Can you handle the heat? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Blazamut boss, locate the Scorching Mineshaft slightly northeast of the boss icon. The precise coordinates for the Scorching Mineshaft are -434, -531. Make sure you’re equipped with Heat Resistant Clothing to prevent damage, as well as a Torch or a Fire-Element Pal to light the cave.

Blazamut is a powerful level 49 field boss that uses a flurry of strong attacks with short cooldown times, so you need to keep moving—but you also need to avoid falling into the lava pits, as they’ll quickly kill you. Water Element Pals are your best bet here. I took Blazamut down quickly with a high-level Azurobe, and you’ll need plenty of Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres if you want to catch this beast.

Blazamut’s stats in Palworld

A powerful foe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blazamut is a Fire Element Pal with the Partner Skill “Magma Kaiser,” which enhances Fire attacks while mounted. You can ride it once you unlock and craft a Blazamut Saddle at level 38, and it’s a powerful partner in battle.

Blazamut’s base stats are as listed below: