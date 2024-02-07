Astegon boss fight location in Palworld

Palworld offers plenty of bosses to challenge against with your army of Pals but for Astegon, the hardest part is finding the boss fight location. Astegon does not appear directly in the overworld in Palworld and is instead hidden away in a dark corner of the volcano, waiting to spring a surprise on any adventurer who stumbles into its lair unprepared.

If you’re on the hunt for Astegon, we’ve got all the information you need on where exactly you can find this coveted boss, as well as its stats.

How to find Astegon in Palworld

Not quite there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Astegon boss in Palworld by traveling to the boss icon that appears on the map, though it won’t take you to this Pals precise location. Instead, you’ll find yourself deep in the volcano biome and may be attacked by wild Pals, as the precise location of Astegon is hidden.

Finding Astegon’s location by traveling to the boss icon is not advised, as it can take a lot of time to locate the specific entrance to the Mineshaft where Astegon is located and the marker is some distance from where this powerful Pal is actually hiding.

Astegon’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

Head into the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Astegon, you need to locate the Destroyed Mineshaft which is located east of Astegon’s boss icon on the map. The precise coordinates for the Destroyed Mineshaft are -578, -418. Make sure you bring Heat Resistant Clothing to prevent damage from the volcano environment, as well as a Torch or a Fire Element Pal to light your way through the cave.

Astegon is a powerful level 48 Field Boss and you should not take the challenge lightly. Dragon or Ice Element Pals are the best choice for this fight, as their attacks will be effective against Astegon, but I managed just fine with a high-level Blazehowl Noct. Don’t forget to bring plenty of Pal Spheres, ideally Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres.

Astegon’s stats in Palworld

You’ll need to take down a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Astegon is a Dark/Dragon Element Pal in Palworld with the “Black Ankylosaur” Partner Skill, which improves the player’s mining efficiency when riding Astegon. This Pal can be ridden once you unlock and craft the Astegon Saddle. Astegon’s base stats are listed below: